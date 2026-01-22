Kaduna governor Uba Sani visited Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru LGA following the abduction of over 100 worshippers by gunmen

The governor said his administration is working closely with the military, DSS, police and NSA to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted persons

He announced plans for a military base, access road and primary healthcare centre to improve security and development in the area

Kurmin Wali, Kaduna - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has visited Kurmin Wali village in Kajuru Local Government Area, where over 100 worshippers were reportedly abducted by gunmen, pledging that his administration will work with security agencies to ensure the safe return of all those taken.

The governor made the pledge on Wednesday when he led a high-powered delegation of senior government officials and heads of security agencies to the community to commiserate with residents following the attack.

Kaduna state governor Uba Sani has promised that his administration will ensure the safe return of all those who were abducted in Kurmin Wali village.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Governor Sani disclosed that he had briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the incident and held strategic engagements with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence.

He said he received assurances that all necessary measures are being deployed to secure the release of the abducted worshippers and restore peace in the area.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to unity, security and inclusive development, stressing that Kaduna State remains one family regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

Governor Sani said his government had intensified collaboration with the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and the Office of the National Security Adviser to secure the quick rescue of the abducted persons.

“In the last two days, we have been collaborating with the relevant security agencies, both the military, the DSS, the police, and the Office of the National Security Adviser, to ensure the quick return and recovery of our people that were abducted in this very important community,” the governor said.

He stressed that his administration would not rest until all abductees are brought back safely, adding that the government has a responsibility to protect lives and property regardless of the number of victims involved.

“Whether it is one person that was abducted or 100 people, it is the responsibility of the Kaduna State Government to protect the lives and property of the people,” Sani said.

Governor condemns politicisation, promises medical care

The governor condemned attempts by some individuals to politicise the incident, warning against using the tragedy for political gains.

“We should not be talking about numbers or politics. We are talking about the sanctity of human life and dignity here. That is why we will go to any length, collaborating with the security agencies, to ensure the quick return of our people here in Kurmin Wali,” he said.

He also promised that the Kaduna State Government would foot the medical bills of residents who sustained injuries during the attack.

Kaduna gov visits community where over 100 worshippers were kidnapped, makes key promises.

Military base, road, healthcare centre announced

As part of long-term security and development measures, Governor Sani said he would liaise with the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, to facilitate the establishment of a military base in Kurmin Wali, given its proximity to known kidnapping and banditry hotspots.

He noted that while insecurity along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway has reduced, criminal elements have shifted operations into rural communities, adding that Kurmin Wali is close to Rijana town, one of the epicentres of banditry in the state.

The governor also pledged that the state government would construct the access road linking Kurmin Wali to the main highway to improve security response and ease of movement. He added that a primary healthcare centre would also be built in the community.

Traditional ruler, SOKAPU react

In his remarks, the Agwam Kufana, Chief Dauda Titus, said he received a distress call while in church on Sunday, informing him of the attack. He explained that the community had refrained from giving exact figures since the incident due to uncertainty over the number of abducted persons.

“We only said that there was an attack and some people were abducted,” he said.

The traditional ruler appealed to the state government to prioritise the construction of the access road and provide more social amenities for the community.

The National President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Emmanuel Tabara, commended the governor for personally visiting the affected community, describing the move as a show of pragmatic and compassionate leadership.

“You are the first governor to visit this community. Even in the face of conflicting information, you have initiated action for the rescue of those people who are abducted,” Tabara said.

He assured the governor of the people’s support and prayed for divine protection and success in his leadership.

Bandits demand N29m deposit

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits have demanded N28.9m deposit for 17 motorcycles they allegedly lost during recent military operations as a condition for the release of the worshippers from two churches in Kaduna State.

The village head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, said the terrorists insisted that the missing motorcycles must be returned before the kidnapped worshippers could regain their freedom.

He disclosed that the mass abduction was linked to the ongoing military offensive against bandit camps in parts of Kajuru Local Government Area.

