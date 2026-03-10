Former Deeper Life Bible Church member, Ebenezer Mefo, revealed he left the church due to strict gr0oming rules for youth leaders

Mefo said he was instructed to shave his beard completely to continue serving as a youth leader and choir master

Mefo explained that both his youth coordinator and pastor enforced the rule firmly, leading to his decision to step away

A former member of the Deeper Life Bible Church, identified as Ebenezer Mefo, has opened up about the circumstances that led to his decision to leave the church, citing strict gr0oming rules for youth leaders as the turning point.

Mefo shared his experience in a personal account, explaining that he was asked to shave his beard completely as a condition for continuing to serve as a youth leader and choir master within the church.

Former Deeper Life Member Speaks Out On What He Noticed About the Church and Why He Immediately Left

Deeper Life: Dispute over beard policy

According to Mefo, the directive was communicated by a youth coordinator who told him that church guidelines required youth workers to remain clean-shaven.

He said the instruction was reportedly linked to guidance from the church’s leadership.

“You can't serve in the realm of Choir Master with beard, Pastor Kumuyi had instructed every youth worker or leader must be all shaven, that they must absolutely go on skin cut chin shaving,” Mefo recalled being told.

The former member via Facebook. explained that he began growing facial hair at a young age and found it difficult to maintain the strict shaving requirement.

Mefo said he attempted to explain his situation to church leaders, noting that his beard grows quickly and that frequent shaving affects his skin.

“I grew beard at a very tender stage, at 16. I had beckoned on him that I'm hairy, I'm super bearded, I grow beards in less than 5 days and I don't really like shaving to the extent the clipper gotta have a contact with my skin,” he said.

Despite his request to be allowed a less strict gr0oming option, he said the church leadership maintained the requirement, leaving him with the choice of either complying fully or stepping down from his role.

Decision to step away from church role

According to Mefo, both his youth coordinator and pastor stood firmly by the rule, which ultimately influenced his decision to leave.

He noted that his parents, who were also members of the church, supported his decision.

Mefo said he respects the right of religious organisations to establish internal standards but believes institutions should show understanding in certain situations.

“While all these rules might be good and they map a church spheres of influence, operation and identity, a few times, we should learn to be ‘Understanding,’” he stated.

Call for broader understanding

Reflecting on the experience, Mefo urged religious institutions to consider individual circumstances when applying rules.

Former Deeper Life Member Speaks Out On What He Noticed About the Church and Why He Immediately Left

He also encouraged men not to feel pressured to alter their natural appearance solely to meet social expectations.

“Beards are part of Men. God gave a Man beard,” he said, adding that frequent shaving could lead to skin irritation and other issues.

The account has since sparked discussions online about gr0oming standards within religious institutions and the balance between organisational discipline and personal expression.

