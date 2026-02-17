Audu Maikori claimed that the former governor went beyond legal channels to organize his "abduction"

The music executive drew a sharp distinction between being held accountable by the law and being targeted personally

Maikori revealed that the controversial information he tweeted actually came from his own driver, who later confessed to lying

Founder and Chairman of Chocolate City Entertainment Group, Audu Maikori, has shared details of what he described as a troubling experience involving former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.

His accusation is coming amid the ongoing probe ion the ex-governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Maikori spoke during an interview on the programme Prime Time on Arise Television, where he revisited the incident that led to his arrest years ago.

Audu Maikori claimed that the former governor went beyond legal channels to organize his "abduction".

According to him, the entire ordeal began with a tweet he later admitted was wrong.

The music executive explained that he had relied on information from his driver at the time, which later turned out to be false.

After realising the error, he said he quickly took down the tweet and admitted the mistake.

However, he claimed the situation escalated beyond what he expected.

Maikori alleged that despite correcting the tweet, the former governor personally arranged for his abduction.

“El-Rufai persecuted me for a wrong tweet I acknowledged and took down. He organised for me to be abducted,” he said.

He added that a sitting governor should not take on the role of law enforcement officers.

“A governor shouldn’t do the job of the police. My driver confessed he had lied about the information he gave me.”

Maikori said he was later released by the police after the matter was investigated.

But according to him, the situation did not end there.

He alleged that shortly after his release, attempts were made to link his tweet to the alleged death of seven people.

The Chocolate City boss described the entire experience as persecution rather than prosecution.

According to him, the difference is clear: prosecution follows legal procedures, while persecution is driven by personal or political motives.

He insisted that what he and others experienced at the time went beyond normal legal action.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Audu Maikori's interview

@CAspirewealth stated:

"He really said 'I am the law' and meant it literally. ​Most people get a correction in the replies; Audu Maikori got an 'abduction' organised by the State House. The jump from a wrong tweet to 'linking him to the death of 7 people' is a reach even an Olympic gymnast would envy. Emperor vibes remain undefeated"

@IY4R0_XD noted:

"Accusations of persecution are grave and must be backed by verifiable evidence. It’s important to distinguish between lawful security responses during tense periods and personalizing every institutional action. Due process, not headlines, should guide conclusions."

@iamtrainstation noted:

"Little finger will pay for his sins. A former governor who doesn’t know how to talk. Body bag Governor…. Shameless midget"

El-Rufai is facing probe by the EFCC over corruption charges.

