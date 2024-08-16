Hon. Patrick Agha Mba, the Anambra Commissioner for Youths Development, and his wife were allegedly kidnapped while travelling to Abuja to attend the wedding of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo's daughter.

The wedding, which took place in Abuja, was a follow-up to the traditional wedding held last week in Soludo's hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Council Area. The bride, Adaora Soludo, married Mr. Arinze Ibekwe, a native of Onitsha.

According to reports, Hon. Agha Mba and his wife were kidnapped in Kogi State while en route to Abuja for the wedding. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of travellers in the region.

The Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Christian Aburime, has confirmed the kidnapping and assured that efforts are being made to rescue the couple. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

It was learnt that the incident happened on Friday, August 16, and one of the aides to the commissioner was killed during the incident.

Kidnapping has become a pervasive and alarming issue in Kogi State, with several cases reported in recent times. The state's strategic location, bordering several major highways and roads, has made it a hotspot for kidnappers who target unsuspecting travellers and residents.

