Former National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has attributed the lingering crisis within the opposition party to greed, avarice, and a disregard for its founding principles.

Speaking on Thursday during a Frontline interview on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ijebu-Ilese, Ogun state, George said the party’s internal divisions did not arise from ideological differences but from individuals ignoring the guidelines set by the party’s founders.

“I don’t want to go back into the details of how this nonsense started. It started because of avarice, because of greed, because of a lack of respect for constituted authorities. The guidelines as stipulated by the founding fathers of our party were totally disconnected, and they were now saying, ‘Oh, it must be me, he must be this.’ Who are you? Let the will of the people prevail," he said.

Defections and weakened opposition

George’s remarks come amid growing defections and leadership disputes within the PDP following the 2023 general election.

Governors, lawmakers, and senior party members have left for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties, weakening the opposition.

He cited recent examples, including Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection to the APC in December 2025, alongside lawmakers loyal to him, Punch reported.

“All these movements are symptomatic of a party losing its way because discipline has been abandoned for personal ambition,” George added.

Zoning system undermined

The former Military Administrator of Ondo state recalled that the PDP’s zoning arrangement was designed to ensure national balance and stability by rotating key positions among Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, Vanguard reported

“PDP created a concept of operation in this country where we decided that every Nigerian, whether you are a majority or minority tribe, you are acceptable and responsible, and you must benefit from the gifts that God gave you in your own local area.

“You do zonal rotation to make sure that you are guaranteed that you will not only be a participant but that one day you can come and meet your people and say you can be president. What can be better than that? Which other political party does that in this country? None," he said.

George lamented that the system began to collapse when individuals placed personal ambition above party discipline, leading to the current turmoil.

“How did we miss it? The main point is human greed. One fellow came out and said, ‘I don’t care whatever it is, I am going to contest.’ All the manipulation they created followed from there,” he said.

Call for restoration of founding principles

The elder statesman warned that the neglect of the party’s founding principles would continue to destabilise the PDP unless members return to its original framework.

“Those old men who had passed on would be shaking violently in their graves. That was when we turned logic upside down in our party, and that is the result we are seeing today,” he said.

George emphasised that restoring respect for the party’s founding guidelines remains the only path to unity and stability within the PDP.

