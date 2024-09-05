Global site navigation

Local editions

Anxiety as Gunmen Kidnap Governor Makinde’s Aide in Oyo, Details Emerge
Nigeria

Anxiety as Gunmen Kidnap Governor Makinde’s Aide in Oyo, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba has been kidnapped
  • Akika was reportedly kidnapped at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan, the state capital
  • The kidnap incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday, September 5 in the Lagelu local government area of the state

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ibadan, Oyo state - Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Governor Seyi Makinde’s ally, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba.

Akika was abducted in the Lagelu local government area on Wednesday night, September 4.

Gunmen kidnap Gov Makinde’s aide, Otunba Akika
Akika is an PDP chieftain Photo credit: @oyomesioro/@PoliceNG
Source: UGC

The kidnapped victim is a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state.

Read also

JusticeForChristianah: Nigerians react as OOU student reportedly kills FUNAAB’s Christianah Idowu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Vanguard, an unconfirmed report said Akika was kidnapped at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan.

Legit.ng reports that Akika is the founder of the Omituntun Benedict Foundation (OBF).

Incidents surrounding the kidnap are still sketchy as another unconfirmed report said one person was killed during the kidnap attack.

However, relevant authorities said they are on top of the situation, The Sun reports.

The state police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, is yet to comment on the incident as he did not respond to his calls.

Read more on gunmen and kidnapping:

Read also

Just in: Accord Party New Leadership Finally Takes Action on 26 Suspended Members

Gunmen ambush Delta lawmaker’s wife, kill policemen, driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two policemen and a driver were killed by gunmen trying to abduct Mrs. Christy Uroye, wife of the lawmaker in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The policemen were escorting in the SUV conveying Mrs Uroye along Jakpa road, during the incident on Monday, September 2.

The lawmaker's wife reportedly escaped from the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: