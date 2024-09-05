Anxiety as Gunmen Kidnap Governor Makinde’s Aide in Oyo, Details Emerge
- A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba has been kidnapped
- Akika was reportedly kidnapped at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan, the state capital
- The kidnap incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday, September 5 in the Lagelu local government area of the state
Ibadan, Oyo state - Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Governor Seyi Makinde’s ally, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba.
Akika was abducted in the Lagelu local government area on Wednesday night, September 4.
The kidnapped victim is a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state.
As reported by Vanguard, an unconfirmed report said Akika was kidnapped at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan.
Legit.ng reports that Akika is the founder of the Omituntun Benedict Foundation (OBF).
Incidents surrounding the kidnap are still sketchy as another unconfirmed report said one person was killed during the kidnap attack.
However, relevant authorities said they are on top of the situation, The Sun reports.
The state police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, is yet to comment on the incident as he did not respond to his calls.
Gunmen ambush Delta lawmaker’s wife, kill policemen, driver
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two policemen and a driver were killed by gunmen trying to abduct Mrs. Christy Uroye, wife of the lawmaker in the Delta State House of Assembly.
The policemen were escorting in the SUV conveying Mrs Uroye along Jakpa road, during the incident on Monday, September 2.
The lawmaker's wife reportedly escaped from the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital
