A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba has been kidnapped

Akika was reportedly kidnapped at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan, the state capital

The kidnap incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday, September 5 in the Lagelu local government area of the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ibadan, Oyo state - Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Governor Seyi Makinde’s ally, Otunba Benedict Akika popularly known as “Benee” at Olohundaaba.

Akika was abducted in the Lagelu local government area on Wednesday night, September 4.

Akika is an PDP chieftain Photo credit: @oyomesioro/@PoliceNG

Source: UGC

The kidnapped victim is a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Vanguard, an unconfirmed report said Akika was kidnapped at his Idi-Ape residence along Akobo Ojurin-Olohunda road, Ibadan.

Legit.ng reports that Akika is the founder of the Omituntun Benedict Foundation (OBF).

Incidents surrounding the kidnap are still sketchy as another unconfirmed report said one person was killed during the kidnap attack.

However, relevant authorities said they are on top of the situation, The Sun reports.

The state police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, is yet to comment on the incident as he did not respond to his calls.

Read more on gunmen and kidnapping:

Gunmen ambush Delta lawmaker’s wife, kill policemen, driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two policemen and a driver were killed by gunmen trying to abduct Mrs. Christy Uroye, wife of the lawmaker in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The policemen were escorting in the SUV conveying Mrs Uroye along Jakpa road, during the incident on Monday, September 2.

The lawmaker's wife reportedly escaped from the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital

Source: Legit.ng