Fred Chukwuelobe, the media aide to the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, said Dr. Chris Ngige was not kidnapped by gunmen

Chukwuelobe said the former Anambra state governor is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

He publicly clarified Ngige’s whereabouts after receiving a flurry of calls from journalists, associates, and well-wishers about the alleged kidnap incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, is not in the den of kidnappers but in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Ngige’s media aide, Fred Chukwuelobe, debunked the rumour that the former Anambra State governor was kidnapped.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with EFCC support, questioned Ngige over alleged contract irregularities and claims of ‘job-racketeering,’ as labour minister overseeing the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The EFCC had earlier accused Ngige of diverting or laundering more than N46 billion earmarked for Anambra’s local governments during his time as Anambra state governor.

Chukwulobe insisted that there was no abduction and confirmed that the former minister is with anti-graft operatives.

As reported by Vanguard, Chukwuelobe made this known in a statement on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, to douse the rumour and speculation.

“I have been receiving calls in the past hour from friends and journalists seeking the veracity of the news making the rounds that His Excellency, Dr. Chris Ngige, former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, ‘has been kidnapped.’”

He insisted that the former governor and minister was not kidnapped.

“Ngige is with the EFCC. He was not ‘abducted’ or ‘kidnapped."

How gunmen attacked Ngige's convoy in Anambra

Recall that Ngige recounted his ordeal after deadly gunmen attacked his convoy.

Ngige said the gunmen dressed in police and military uniforms ambushed and attacked his convoy around Umuoji.

Legit.ng reports that Ngige is the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment from 2025 to 2023 under the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

How Ngige was taken to the Okija shrine

Legit.ng also reported that Ngige, a former governor, ex-minister, and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has shared a weird experience.

Ngige was severely criticised for appearing at the dreaded Okija voodoo shrine during his campaign to be made governor.

In a new interview, Ngige narrated how he was taken to the shrine to keep his side of the agreement with his political godfathers on winning a gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng