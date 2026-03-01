The Anambra State government, on Sunday, March 1, 2036, finally demolished the popular Onitsha Main Market

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo maintained that the demolition was necessary for sections of the market that were constructed outside the original master plan

Despite traders presenting reasons against the demolition, Governor Soludo remained firm in his decision

The Anambra State government has demolished the popular Onitsha Main Market, in line with Governor Charles Soludo's proposal.

The exercise was carried out on Sunday, March 1, led by Emeka Orji, the mayor of Onitsha North Local Government Area (LGA).

Anambra demolishes Onitsha Main Market

Security operatives, including Operation Clean And Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, Agunechemba, the Special Anti-Touting Squad for Anambra State (SASA), and others, joined during the demolition.

Governor Soludo had earlier visited the market in early February, describing it as an eyesore. He noted that many traders had constructed shops, plazas, parking spaces, and other structures on drainages and areas not included in the original master plan. Soludo emphasised that the government would demolish all unauthorised structures and remodel the market to restore it to its intended design and glory.

Traders and stakeholders, however, resisted the plan. They urged the government to build a new market elsewhere, warning that demolishing the existing structures would affect livelihoods, cause hardship, and create insecurity. Despite these pleas, the governor remained firm in his decision. On Sunday morning, March 1, 2026, the Anambra government, through the Onitsha North LGA, mobilised bulldozers and began the demolition.

Many traders rushed to the market to salvage their goods, but it was too late.

Speaking to Legit.ng at the scene, traders expressed regret, noting that the government demolished the market without providing alternatives for them.

A market stakeholder, speaking anonymously to Legit.ng, expressed shock that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government went ahead with the demolition despite a court injunction restraining it.

He said:

"Soludo proposed the demolition, but traders begged him not to proceed.

"When he insisted, traders obtained a court injunction from Justice J. I. Nweze of the Onitsha High Court, directing all parties to maintain the status quo pending a hearing fixed for March 16.

"We thought the court order would stop the exercise, only to wake up and see the demolition in progress."

'Anambra govt not responsible traders’ losses'

Meanwhile, Monday Nwokoye, the director of SASA, told Legit.ng that traders were given ample time to remove their goods but failed to do so.

Nwokoye added that the government would not be responsible for any loss of goods during the demolition.

