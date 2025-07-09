JAMB has released the list of CBT centres across the country that were involved in examination malpractices during the recently concluded 2025 UTME exercise

According to JAMB, 19 CBT centres were caught across the country, with Anambra and Imo recording the highest number of centres with examination malpractices

JAMB's data showed that Kano, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Delta, Kaduna, Rivers and Enugu also recorded CBT centres involved in examination malpractices

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the data of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres in Imo and Anambra states, topping its list of CBT centres caught in the fingerprinting malpractices during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the data, 19 states were nabbed across the country during the 2025 UTME exercise. At the top of the list is Anambra with six centres, and Imo has four centres. Other states with one each included Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Delta, Kaduna, Rivers and Enugu, while Kano has two.

How CBT centres are involved in UTME fraud

The Punch reported that Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, while making his presentation on Tuesday, July 8, disclosed that some of the impersonators made use of albinos so that they can achieve image bending and remote upload among several other means.

This came as the examination board outlined three critical steps candidates must fulfil to be included in the National Matriculation List.

The announcement, made during its 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, follows mounting concerns over admission irregularities that recently affected thousands of graduates across the country.

According to the new directive, candidates must accept their admission offer within the stipulated period, print their original JAMB result slip and print their original JAMB admission letter.

These measures, JAMB says, are meant to safeguard the integrity of the clearance process and ensure only legitimately admitted students are listed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other statutory recognitions.

Over 4000 graduates denied access to the portal

The clarification comes on the heels of a national outcry involving over 4,000 graduates who were reportedly blocked from accessing their JAMB portals, many of whom were denied NYSC mobilization.

Among the most high-profile cases was that of Basola Jamiu Owodunni, an orphan who graduated with a 4.41 CGPA in Civil Engineering from FUTA but was flagged by JAMB as not properly admitted.

Although Owodunni had presented admission letters issued through JAMB's platform, the board initially insisted that his name did not appear on CAPS (Central Admissions Processing System), rendering the admission “fraudulent” under current guidelines.

It took weeks of public advocacy—including interventions from education activist Alex Onyia and human rights campaigners—for the matter to be resolved.

