Rainbow Hairs has shared her side of the story amid heated backlash and blame following the demise of Deka George's pregnant sister

Deka George had announced the tragic passing of her beloved sister while expressing regret over her absence due to her court case with Rainbow Hairs

Amid the attacks from social media users, the hair vendor shed light on her court case with the bereaved, while accusing her of being responsible for the legal proceedings

The CEO of Rainbow Hairs has spoken out about her ongoing legal battle with controversial content creator Deka George, clarifying that she is not to be blamed for the tragedy that recently hit Deka’s family.

The hair vendor addressed the issue in an emotional video after Deka shared a heartbreaking post about losing her pregnant sister, Amaka, during childbirth complications.

In the video, Deka explained that she missed her sister’s calls due to moving between courts in Lagos over her dispute with Rainbow Hairs.

The emotional post led to social media users attacking the hair vendor, blaming the court case for keeping Deka away from her sister during the emergency.

Reacting to the backlash, the Rainbow Hairs CEO clarified that she is being painted as a villain while alleging that the legal battle dragged on because Deka decided to countersue despite efforts to settle.

She insisted that she never sold fake or bad hair to Deka and maintained that the products in question were authentic human hair.

She said in the video:

“I’m tired of people trying to make me out to be the monster that I’m not.”

The businesswoman explained that instead of reporting her to agencies like the FCCPC or the police, Deka allegedly threatened to destroy her business online by doing a 30-day social media attack against her brand.

According to her, she called Deka to apologise in an attempt to calm things down, but claimed the influencer demanded a signed document promising never to sue or arrest her before she would take down the posts made against her brand.

The hair vendor alleged that her refusal to take down the videos eventually forced her to file a complaint with the police, which led to the legal process that followed.

She also denied claims that Deka was detained after being picked up by authorities, adding that she had initially wanted to resolve the issue peacefully without escalating it to higher courts.

She added:

“I brought my stylist, and we tested the two hairs in front of you. It was confirmed that they were 100 percent original. We even styled the hair right in front of you.”

The CEO added that the online drama had severely affected her business and reputation for months, making it difficult for her to operate normally.

She appealed to Deka to publicly tell the truth now that the hair had been confirmed to be authentic.

She concluded:

“All I ask is for you to go online and tell people the truth. The damage has already been done. You have damaged my life and business for months.”

Reactions to Rainbow Hairs vs Deka George saga

wealthybaby_official replied:

"Please be strong and focus more on business ...The Lord is Strength👏."

sleekfidel said:

"because of this I will buy from you, but please don't disappoint."

loveb.hair penned:

"You said help but all I saw in the video she made was pure manipulation. She counter sued you and that’s why you are speaking now ,it was in your favor until she lost her sister in the process 😢I wish you both the best."

mhizmidae stated:

"We will still buy from you. The hair I bought from you in 2023 I am still gracefully rocking even the one from the last sale. This season will pass please."

adamma_nora wrote:

"Spoiling your business for yourself you go explain tire."

Watch Rainbow Hairs video below:

