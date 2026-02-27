Troops dismantle IPOB stronghold in Anambra State during Operation UDO KA

Exceptional courage displayed as forces engage in intense battle against armed terrorists

Key weapons and logistics recovered, crippling the operational capabilities of the insurgent group

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - A notorious stronghold of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, has been dismantled in Mother Valley, Nkwere, Anambra State.

The Troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) South East (SE) Operation UDO KA (OPUK), comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), carried out the operation on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The troops launched a daring final foot assault on the IPOB terrorists at the long-standing enclave.

Troops dismantle IPOB/ESN stronghold during intense engagement. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The combined troops demonstrated exceptional courage and discipline to penetrate and dominate the valley despite fierce resistance.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy, on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The Nigerian Army said the troops killed one IPOB member while several others fled with gunshot wounds during the operations.

“During the intense engagement, the criminals employed locally made hand-held IEDs and heavy gunfire in a desperate attempt to halt the advance. Undeterred, troops decisively overwhelmed the hostile elements, neutralizing one IPOB member while several others fled with gunshot wounds, effectively shattering their defensive positions and operational cohesion.”

The troops recovered two pump-action guns, one locally fabricated gun, and one tear gas gun.

Other weapons and logistics were recovered include seven gas cylinders, an electric kettle, and flags linked to extremist propaganda.

“Troops also destroyed all life-support structures at the terrorists’ Supreme Headquarters in the valley, including solar panels and a Mikano generator, dealing a critical blow to their operational sustainability.”

Army kills another IPOB commander, 26 others

Recall that the Nigerian Army said it had major breakthroughs between October 8–11, neutralising 26 terrorists, arresting 22 suspects, and rescuing 5 kidnapped victims across multiple regions.

Troops neutralised a wanted IPOB/ESN leader known as Alhaji in Ebonyi State and destroyed an ESN shrine in Imo, reaffirming commitment to dismantling separatist threats.

From Borno to Zamfara, Plateau to Rivers, the troops reportedly foiled kidnappings, freed hostages, and seized arms, cash, and drugs in sustained nationwide security operations.

Army reportedly captures IPOB strongman 'Gentle De Yahoo'

Legit.ng also reported that troops of the Nigerian Army reportedly arrested a deadly Biafra campaigner, Gentle De Yahoo,

Gentle De Yahoo was apprehended in Imo state, where he commands a herd of suspected criminals,

Legit.ng gathered that Nigerian security forces nabbed the wanted gunman at his hideout in Aku-Ihube.

