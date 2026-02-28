Breaking: Jubilation as Tinubu Renews Appointment of Top Buhari Appointee
President Bola Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Ahmed Audi, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for another period of five years. The president explained that the reappointment took effect on Friday, February 27.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, February 28, adding that Audi will resume office with a new mandate on Monday, March 2.
On Friday, February 27, Audi bowed out of service after reaching the mandatory retirement age and the completion of his tenure. Recall that the NSCDC boss resumed office on March 1, 2021, after he was appointed by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.
The NSCDC boss celebrated his last day in office on the commemoration of the 2026 World Civil Defence Day on Friday, February 27, at the headquarters of the corps in Abuja.
The Nasarawa-born Audi was born on September 30, 1967. He holds a PhD in Public Communication from Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He holds Masters in Public Business Administration from the University of Calabar, and he is a member of the National Institute (mni).
