Full List of DIGs, AIGs That May Be Retired As Tinubu Gives Appointment to Disu
There is a tendency that no fewer than 29 senior police officers would be retired with the appointment of Tunji Disu as the acting Inspector General of Police by President Bola Tinubu.
It was learnt that police officers who would be retired included eight Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and 21 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs). These are people who were promoted before the new acting IGP became AIG.
Daily Trust reported that the police tradition indicated that when a subordinate officer is appointed as the IGP, the superior officers are likely to be affected.
Source: Legit.ng
