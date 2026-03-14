Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly pledged his international future to Nigeria, snubbing England

Adarabioyo could make his debut in upcoming friendly against Jordan, adding experience to Nigeria’s backline

Super Eagles’ defensive competition remains strong with younger talents already in squad

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly made the decision to pledge his international future to Nigeria, ending years of speculation about his senior international allegiance.

The 28-year-old, born in London to Nigerian parents, had previously represented England at youth levels but never received a senior call-up.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly committed his international allegiance to Nigeria. Photo by Chris Ricco

Source: Getty Images

After failing to break into the senior England setup under former coaches including Thomas Tuchel, Adarabioyo has now confirmed his willingness to play for the green and white of Nigeria, Afrik-Foot reports.

This move is expected to bolster the Super Eagles’ defensive options ahead of upcoming international matches and tournaments.

Adarabioyo’s relationship with the Super Eagles has been under discussion since 2018, as Nigeria consistently expressed interest in securing his services.

Despite this, the Chelsea defender had initially hoped for an opportunity with England’s senior team.

Over the years, the 28-year-old defender attended matches, trained with youth squads, and developed a strong pedigree through England’s age-grade system, per Transfermarkt.

However, following visits to Nigeria last summer and firsthand exposure to the Super Eagles’ matches during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Adarabioyo reportedly felt a deep connection to the national team.

According to sources, the experience helped him appreciate the opportunity to represent the country of his heritage, and he now views it as a great honour.

Adarabioyo set to face stiff competition

Although Adarabioyo’s arrival would be a major boost for Nigeria, the Super Eagles' defensive lineup is already competitive.

Coach Eric Chelle has been developing younger players, including Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Frederick, Igoh Ogbu, and Emmanuel Fernandez, who are all in contention for starting roles.

Adarabioyo previously represented England at youth level, featuring for the Young Lions from the under-16 to under-19 teams. Photo by Andrew Kearns

Source: Getty Images

Adarabioyo will still need to prove his readiness and convince the coaching staff that his experience in the Premier League and European competitions warrants a spot in the Nigeria squad.

The defender’s versatility and experience at Chelsea, however, give him a strong case to earn immediate consideration.

When can Adarabioyo make his Nigeria debut?

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play a friendly against Jordan later this month, providing a potential debut opportunity for Adarabioyo.

Another planned match against Iran was cancelled, delaying further chances to integrate into the squad. Still, Nigerian football authorities remain confident that the Chelsea defender will soon join the national team setup.

With his Premier League and European experience, Adarabioyo brings stability and leadership to Nigeria’s backline.

For the Super Eagles, securing a player of Adarabioyo’s calibre is a timely boost as Africa’s three-time AFCON winners prepare for future qualifiers and tournaments.

Why Adarabioyo failed at Man City

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Adarabioyo’s time at Manchester City was not one of his best in his career after he failed to establish himself in the first team despite rising through the club’s academy as one of its brightest prospects.

The 28-year-old defender joined Manchester City’s youth system at just five years old and progressed through every level of the academy.

Source: Legit.ng