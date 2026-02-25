President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerian president, appointed Tunji Disu, acting Inspector-General of Police, following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun, former IGP

Tunji Disu, acting Inspector-General of Police, assumed office less than a year after his promotion to Assistant Inspector-General

Kayode Egbetokun, former Inspector-General of Police, resigned before the end of his projected tenure, despite legal provisions allowing him to serve until October 2027

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday, February 24.

Disu’s appointment brings a swift leadership transition at the helm of the Nigeria Police Force, with the new police chief stepping into office less than a year after his elevation to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in March 2025.

Tunji Disu’s projected exit date of February 2029 comes into focus after Tinubu names him Acting IGP in the wake of Kayode Egbetokun’s resignation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG/Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

Retirement timeline and tenure clarification

Disu was born on 13 April 1966 and enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on 18 May 1992. Under existing police regulations, officers are required to retire upon attaining 60 years of age or after 35 years of service, whichever occurs first.

Prior to his appointment as IGP, he was fewer than 50 days away from reaching the statutory retirement age of 60. Although he will not complete 35 years of service until May 2027, his elevation to the office of Inspector-General places him on a four-year tenure, in line with provisions of the amended Police Act.

Unless he resigns or is removed by the president, Disu is therefore expected to remain in office until February 2029.

How Egbetokun’s case set the precedent

Egbetokun was appointed the 22nd Inspector-General of Police on 19 June 2023, with his position later confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council on 31 October 2023.

Having assumed office at the age of 58, he was originally due to retire on 4 September 2024 upon turning 60. However, amendments to the Police Act by the National Assembly enabled serving IGPs to complete a four-year term, regardless of age, unless they step down or are removed.

Under that revised legal framework, Egbetokun was projected to remain in office until 31 October 2027 before his resignation this week.

Profile of the new police chief

Disu is a career police officer with more than three decades of operational and administrative experience. Born on Lagos Island, he began his policing career in May 1992.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in English Education from Lagos state University, as well as a postgraduate diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies. He also earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University and another in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University, Premium Times reported.

With his appointment by Tinubu as Acting IGP, Tunji Disu is now set to remain in office until February 2029 following Kayode Egbetokun’s resignation. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Throughout his career, Disu has undertaken specialised training programmes both in Nigeria and abroad, covering areas such as small arms trafflcking, cybercrime investigations, strategic leadership, forensic analysis and criminal intelligence.

With his appointment now in effect, attention turns to how the new IGP will navigate security challenges while serving what is expected to be a four-year tenure under the current law, Vanguard reported.

Sanwo-Olu speaks about new IGP

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state governor, on Wednesday, February 25, congratulated Olatunji Rilwan Disu on his appointment as the acting inspector-general of police (IGP) by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by Gboyega Akosile, his special adviser on media and publicity, the Lagos governor described the Lagos Island indigene's appointment as an honour to the state.

Source: Legit.ng