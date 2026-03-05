The US embassy in Nigeria has closed for routine business due to potential protests in the African country

Protests erupted across Nigeria, expressing support for Iran following the assassination of Ali Hosseini Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes

Visa and American Citizen Services (ACS) appointments were rescheduled as US authorities asked people to check their mail for new dates and updates

FCT, Abuja - The United States (US) embassy in Nigeria announced on Thursday morning, March 5, that all appointments have been rescheduled “due to potential protests” in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said it “will be closed for routine business until Monday, March 9, 2026.”

Representatives of President Donald Trump's country, the US, temporarily halt services, citing security concerns in an "important visa update."

Protests in Nigeria over Iran-Israel/US war

The announcement follows protests by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, which took place on Monday in several states over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, during recent US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Demonstrations were reported in Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, Niger, and Kaduna states, with similar protests also occurring in Bauchi and Yobe. Protesters waved Iranian flags, displayed portraits of slain Khamenei, and carried placards denouncing both the United States and Israel, while expressing solidarity with Iran.

The rallies came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following coordinated airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iranian targets. In Nigeria, Shi’ites have historically shown strong support for Iran and its leadership, often organising processions and demonstrations in response to developments involving the Islamic Republic.

US embassy reschedules appointments

In a statement titled ‘Important Visa Update,’ the US Mission Nigeria announced via its verified X account:

"Due to the potential for protests in Abuja, the U.S. Embassy will be closed for routine business until Monday, March 9, 2026.

"Visa appointments originally scheduled for March 4 and 5, as well as American Citizen Services (ACS) appointments scheduled for March 5, have been rescheduled to next week.

"Visa applicants: Please check your email or AVITs account for your new appointment date."

The embassy added:

Many Africans require US visas to travel to Donald Trump-led America.

"ACS applicants: Please check your email for your new appointment date. If you do not see a new appointment, visa applicants should contact us through our Visa Navigator for assistance.

"Continue to monitor our website and social media channels for further updates. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

