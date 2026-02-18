Nigerian coalition condemns US soldiers' presence as a threat to national sovereignty

Critics urge Nigeria to strengthen its own security forces instead of relying on foreign troops

The experts said history warns against surrendering sovereignty for expediency

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of prominent Nigerian lawyers, academics, and civil society leaders has reacted to the presence of United States soldiers in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that about 100 US military personnel arrived in Nigeria to support the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to the Defence Headquarters, the collaboration focused on training and intelligence-sharing amid Nigeria's security challenges.

The coalition said the US military presence is a violation of Nigeria’s sovereignty and a dangerous precedent for foreign interference.

The notable Nigerians said the presence of US soldiers raises serious constitutional and sovereignty concerns.

As reported by Daily Trust, this is contained in a joint statement titled “No to Foreign Forces in Our Land: Defend Our Sovereignty.”

Falana and others warned against what they described as a creeping neo-colonial arrangement.

“Rather than outsourcing our security, Nigeria should fully equip and modernise the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces, strengthen intelligence coordination, improve welfare and morale of troops, invest in domestic defence production, and address socio-economic drivers of insecurity.”

They warned that sovereignty is not a ceremonial concept but the foundation of statehood.

According to the group, history teaches us that sovereignty surrendered in the name of expediency is rarely easily reclaimed.

“Once foreign troops are stationed on national soil without transparent constitutional processes, sovereignty is diluted—incrementally, perhaps quietly—but meaningfully."

Prof Jibrin Ibrahim said American security interventions in other countries have not necessarily resulted in lasting peace or stability.

“In which country has America offered to help in security, led to improved security? There is none in the world. All their external involvements have been to deepen insecurity, rather than to improve the security situation.”

Airstrikes in Nigeria: Pentagon thanks FG

Recall that the United States War Department thanked Nigeria for cooperation after air strikes against ISIS-linked militants.

President Donald Trump previously announced further military action if attacks on civilians continue.

Shortly after the launch of airstrikes, AFRICOM confirmed it was aimed at degrading ISIS's operational capacity.

