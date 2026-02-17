SCSN condemns targeting of Senator Kwankwaso amid allegations of 'Christian genocide' in Nigeria

Islamic council rejects US bill, calling it a misleading simplification of Nigeria's security crisis

Emphasis on addressing Nigeria's economic hardship and governance failures over scapegoating individuals

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has condemned what it described as the “targeting” of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in connection with the alleged “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

The Sharia council rejected and described a recent bill before the United States Congress alleging a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria as false and dangerous.

The Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, said there is no state-sponsored or religiously driven policy of extermination against Christians.

The council admitted that there are serious security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and organised criminal violence in the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ahmad made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

He tackled the US lawmakers for reducing Nigeria’s complex security crisis to a “simplistic genocide narrative”.

Ahmad said it is not only misleading but could further inflame tensions within the country.

The council said Kwankwaso’s opposition to the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged religious persecution might have contributed to what it termed his “targeting.”

The council described the reported mentioning of Kwankwaso in the US legislative process as unjust and selective.

The Islamic group argued that singling out one individual among Nigeria’s political class reflected bias rather than fairness.

According to the council, Nigeria’s deeper challenge lies in economic hardship and governance failures that have fuelled poverty and insecurity.

It urged observers to focus on structural issues rather than scapegoating individuals.

Kwankwaso returns to Nigeria amid US sanctions debate

Recall that Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, returned to Abuja on Sunday, February 15, 2026, after what his party described as “strategic international engagements” in India.

His arrival came just days after a proposed United States congressional bill named him among individuals recommended for targeted sanctions over alleged religious freedom violations.

In a statement, the NNPP confirmed that Kwankwaso’s trip abroad involved meetings with educational institutions in India, where he also received a top award.

