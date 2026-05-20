Barrister Barakat Odunuga-Bakare wins APC primaries, defeating incumbent Desmond Elliot by a significant margin

Odunuga-Bakare secures 11,385 votes, showcasing overwhelming support across key wards in Surulere

Her victory signals a major shift in Surulere's political landscape before the 2027 elections

Surulere, Lagos - Barrister Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for Surulere Constituency I of the Lagos State House of Assembly, defeating incumbent lawmaker Desmond Elliot in a landslide result.

The primary election, held on Wednesday, May 20, recorded a strong turnout of party members across the constituency, with Odunuga-Bakare dominating the polls in nearly all wards.

End of the Road as Desmond Eliot Loses APC Return Ticket

Source: Twitter

Massive margin separates both candidates

Official results from the exercise showed that Odunuga-Bakare secured 11,385 votes, while Elliot managed just 270 votes across the constituency.

The breakdown revealed a wide gap in support, with Odunuga-Bakare leading in almost every ward where voting took place.

In Akinhanmi/Cole Ward, she polled 2,191 votes against Elliot’s 82, while in Yaba/Ojuelegba Ward she secured 980 votes compared to his three, Daily Trust reported.

At Gbaja Stadium Ward, Odunuga-Bakare recorded 523 votes, with Elliot failing to register a vote.

Strong showing across key wards

The results further showed overwhelming support for Odunuga-Bakare in several other areas.

At Owolewa Open Field, Off Randle Avenue, she garnered 1,956 votes, while Elliot polled 10 votes.

In Iponri/Eric Moore Ward, she secured 1,805 votes compared to Elliot’s six votes.

However, Elliot’s strongest performance came from Shitta/Ogunlana Ward, where he polled 270 votes against Odunuga-Bakare’s 169.

Gbajabiamila-backed candidate clinches ticket

Odunuga-Bakare is widely reported to have the backing of key party stakeholders, including House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, whose influence was seen as significant in the outcome of the primary, Vanguard reported.

Her victory effectively ends Elliot’s bid to return to the Lagos State House of Assembly under the APC platform.

Elliot’s political journey

Desmond Elliot was first elected to the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015, representing Surulere Constituency I, and has since served multiple terms in the chamber.

The outcome of the primary marks a major shift in the constituency’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Desmond Elliot breaks down in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state speaker, Honourable Mojisola Meranda, presided over the house as lawmakers gathered to bid her farewell.

Desmond Elliot got emotional and was unable to hold back his tears as he was given the floor to speak. The video of the actor’s emotional display went viral on social media, and many netizens had something to say about it.

Source: Legit.ng