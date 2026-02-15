Joining the U.S. military came with strict rules that covered citizenship, age, education, and fitness

Recruiters explained that applicants needed to meet clear standards before they could enlist

Officials stressed that preparation was essential, as “meeting the requirements is the first step towards serving”

Joining the U.S. military comes with clear rules and expectations.

Officials explained that citizenship, age, education, and physical fitness all played a role in determining eligibility.

U.S. military enlistment requires citizenship or a Green Card and fluent English skills. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Citizenship and residency requirements

U.S. citizens and some non-citizens are allowed to join the military. Non-citizens need to hold a U.S. Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card.

They also have to speak, read, and write English fluently. Officials stressed that joining the military is not a pathway to enter the United States or to secure a visa.

Age limits by military branch

Each branch set its own age limits for active duty enlistment:

• Air Force: 17 – 42

• Army: 17 – 35

• Coast Guard: 17 – 41

• Marine Corps: 17 – 28

• Navy: 17 – 41

• Space Force: 17 – 42

US added that in some cases, older applicants could still join, but they are advised to speak directly with a recruiter for details.

Education and testing requirements

All recruits were required to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB). Each branch set its own minimum score, and the results determine which jobs recruits could perform after enlistment.

Officials encourage candidates to use online resources to:

• Locate testing centres

• Access tips for test preparation

• Review sample questions from the 10 sections

• Understand how scores were calculated

Recruiters are available to help applicants schedule the test and explain the score requirements.

Education standards

A high school diploma or a General Equivalency Diploma (GED) is necessary to enlist. However, officials pointed out that GED holders will face fewer opportunities. Those with GEDs will have a better chance if they had earned college credits or achieved higher ASVAB scores.

To become an officer, candidates need a degree from a four-year college.

Physical and medical requirements

Medical examinations are part of the enlistment process. These exams assessed whether recruits were healthy enough to serve.

Each branch also required recruits to meet physical fitness standards. Passing a fitness test is mandatory, though the exact requirements varied by branch. Recruiters will advise applicants to consult them directly to learn the specific standards.

Recruiters are urged to consistently remind applicants that joining the U.S. military demands preparation across several areas: legal residency, age, education, testing, and physical fitness.

ASVAB testing determines military career options and is mandatory for all recruits. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

US military aircraft drops ammo in Borno state

Legit.ng earlier reported that findings revealed that no fewer than three United States military aircraft landed in Nigeria between Thursday and Friday.

According to PUNCH, the planes reportedly touched down at military bases in Borno and other northeastern states. Senior officers at the Defence Headquarters confirmed that the aircraft carried ammunition supplied by the American government.

Officials told the media that the move primarily formed part of Washington’s intervention to support Nigeria in tackling insecurity. The New York Times reported that US military aircraft landed in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday night. By Friday evening, three planes were seen at the base, with equipment being offloaded.

Source: Legit.ng