CAN in Niger State has reacted to a proposed Hisbah law currently before the state assembly

The Christian body warned that the bill could trigger tension and deepen religious divisions

CAN urged lawmakers to prioritise policies that unite residents and strengthen existing security structures

Niger state - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has kicked against the proposed Hisbah law currently before the Niger State House of Assembly, warning that it could deepen religious division and fuel tension in the state.

CAN said the move, if allowed to stand, could amount to segregation and discrimination against Christians and other non-Muslims living in Niger.

The association’s position was contained in a statement issued by its state chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna.

CAN rejects Hisbah proposal in Niger

According to the CAN chairman, the Niger State Hisbah Directorates Bill could create fresh controversies and should not be allowed to become law.

According to Daily Trust, the bill was reportedly sponsored by the lawmaker representing Chanchaga Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Abubakar.

Bishop Yohanna argued that Niger is a multi-religious state and should not be treated as if it belonged to a single faith.

“Niger is not a one-religion state”

The CAN leader urged the state government and lawmakers to look beyond religious differences and focus on policies that promote unity and peaceful coexistence among residents.

He warned that passing such a bill could send the wrong signal and potentially widen distrust between citizens of different religious backgrounds.

CAN also questioned the necessity of creating another structure to address social vices, noting that there are already established security agencies empowered by the constitution.

The association listed bodies such as the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and vigilante groups already operating within the state.

It therefore urged members of the Niger State House of Assembly to prioritise laws and policies that will benefit all residents, rather than those that could spark religious tension.

