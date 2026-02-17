The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the arrival of about 100 military personnel from the United States to Nigeria to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria. They landed at the Bauchi Airfield.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, in a statement on Monday, February 16, said the US soldiers will offer training and intelligence-sharing operations with the Nigerian military.

The DHQ maintained that the development followed the engagement between Nigerian and US defence officials and that it was based on the federal government's request.

General Uba explained that the presence of the US soldiers was “planned and deliberate” and it was meant to address clearly defined training requirements and provide technical support as well as intelligence-sharing assistance.

He added that the partnership will allow Nigerian soldiers to have access to specialised technical capacities that will strengthen their efforts in defeating the terrorists' threat and protect vulnerable communities.

Some Nigerians have started commenting on the development and have aired their views. Below are some of their comments:

Felix Adejimi, MBA, welcomed the move:

"The world has become a global village. The insecurity challenge bedevilling Nigeria is not local. Hence, it requires collaboration with a military alliance to make a headway. Therefore, Nigeria-US cooperation is in order, and it's a welcome development."

Ernest N Onuoha welcomed the move:

"Many Nigerians are in support of the security collaboration between Nigeria and the USA. It is not easy to fight internal gorilla warfare, where the enemy is operating randomly. Whatever is necessary and lawful to secure our Country is welcomed. ENO."

Saint said the Nigerian military was not sure of the actual number:

"About 100 US Military personnel... You are not even sure of the number. It's a welcome development, and we wish you well as we appreciate all your efforts and sacrifices."

Olufunso Aluko, PhD, explained why the US may increase the number:

"Anyone with Boko Haram contact should beg them not to attempt to attack that military base. The US would increase boots onthe ground to 1,000 overnight, BH surrender now, wave the flag of peace."

Abdulrasheed said the US should not be allowed to have a base in Nigeria:

"We acknowledged their support but would never accept them to have a base in our territory or neighbouring country."

Bello Anka thanked the US authorities for the cooperation:

"We are very grateful for their support. When will they be leaving?"

