Nigeria and the US increased military collaboration after Trump re-designated Nigeria as a CPC

The US conducted intelligence flights and launched strikes on terrorist enclaves in Sokoto state

A small US advisory team was deployed to Nigeria to support intelligence gathering and training

Details of Nigeria’s military collaboration with the United States have emerged, following heightened coordination after former US President Donald Trump re-designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) last October.

The move came amid allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria, which the federal government has consistently denied.

Trump later threatened to deploy troops into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to eliminate terrorists targeting Christians, prompting President Bola Tinubu to send a high-level delegation, led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, to meet US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Hegseth assured us that the department is working aggressively with Nigeria to combat terrorism, but the details of engagement were not disclosed at the time,” a source familiar with the meeting said.

Drone operations and intelligence flights

Days after the high-level talks, the US began intelligence-gathering flights over Nigerian territory using contractor-operated aircraft originating from Accra, Ghana, Punch reported.

On Christmas Day, the US launched strikes on two terrorist enclaves in Bauni Forest, Tangaza LGA, Sokoto state.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the “precision hits” were the result of intelligence sharing and strategic coordination under international and bilateral agreements.

Communities in Sokoto and Kwara states reported explosions, later identified as debris from precision-guided munitions (PGMs) fired by the US.

Demand for a drone refuelling station

Officials revealed that the US requested a station in Nigeria to refuel drones after missions from Ghana, initially suggesting Lagos or Abuja, but the federal government proposed a north-eastern state hosting Nigeria’s drone operations.

An official said:

“We’re not going to have boots on the ground. They will support Nigeria in equipment, intelligence, or advisory capacity, including training. This is not a combat operation.”

The station is expected to enhance logistical support and coordination between the two countries’ military forces.

Small advisory team deployed

General Dagvin Anderson, head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), confirmed the deployment of a “small team” to Nigeria, sparking public interest.

“AFRICOM has always collaborated with Nigeria. US troops have been present, but the scope of their assignment has changed to support intelligence and training initiatives.”

Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, explained that the personnel are not combat troops but a small advisory team assisting in intelligence gathering and training.

An official also noted that the team played a key role in coordinating the Christmas Day strikes.

