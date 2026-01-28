Nigeria and Türkiye agreed to target a $5 billion bilateral trade volume, up from the current $2 billion, during President Tinubu’s state visit to Ankara

Both countries signed nine agreements covering defence, counter-terrorism, education, media, diaspora policy, and the establishment of a Joint Economy and Trade Committee

Türkiye pledged support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism through military training and intelligence cooperation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to deepen economic, security and diplomatic ties, with both countries targeting a $5 billion annual trade volume.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday in Ankara during President Tinubu’s state visit to Türkiye, where both leaders held bilateral talks and signed multiple cooperation agreements.

President Erdogan disclosed that trade between the two countries currently stands at about $2 billion, but said ongoing discussions and new frameworks would help push it to $5 billion.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said President Erdogan commended President Tinubu’s reform agenda and described the presence of a large Nigerian delegation in Ankara as a demonstration of the country’s political commitment to deepening cooperation in economy, energy, and defence.

Onanuga noted that both countries agreed to leverage the newly established Joint Economy and Trade Committee to actively attract and expand Turkish investments in Nigeria, particularly in manufacturing, energy, and industrial sectors.

He also disclosed that the two leaders discussed collaboration between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation and its Nigerian counterparts to accelerate outcomes in Nigeria’s energy and petroleum sector.

“President Erdogan expressed confidence in Nigeria’s reform momentum, while both sides committed to practical steps to increase trade and investment flows, strengthen defence cooperation, and expand bilateral engagement in key sectors,” Onanuga said.

Türkiye targets expanded trade, investment in Nigeria

Speaking at a joint press briefing, President Erdogan said the establishment of a Joint Economy and Trade Committee would help boost Turkish investments in Nigeria.

He noted that Türkiye currently exports aircraft, helicopters, machinery, iron and steel, and chemical products to Nigeria, while Nigeria exports crude oil and agricultural products to Türkiye.

“Today, we conducted a comprehensive review of our relations in the fields of trade, investments, energy, education and defence industry,” Erdogan said.

“We discussed steps needed to reach our $5 billion trade volume target. We believe the Joint Economy and Trade Committee will be instrumental in expanding investments in Nigeria.”

Erdogan also praised President Tinubu’s economic reforms, especially in the energy sector, describing them as critical to Nigeria’s financial restructuring.

Türkiye pledges support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism

President Erdogan assured Nigeria of Türkiye’s support in tackling terrorism and insecurity, particularly in the Sahel region.

He said both countries discussed closer cooperation in military training, intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism efforts.

“Terrorist organisations emerging, particularly in Africa's Sahel region, pose a threat to the peace of the entire continent,” Erdogan said.

“We stand by the friendly people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism. We are ready to share our experience in combating terrorism.”

He added that Nigerian officials would also hold meetings with leading Turkish defence industry companies during the visit.

Tinubu speaks on reforms, security and inclusive growth

In his remarks, President Tinubu thanked Türkiye for its willingness to partner with Nigeria across key sectors, including trade, defence, education and energy.

He stressed that Nigeria was focused on building an inclusive economy that supports vulnerable groups and promotes shared prosperity.

“What is very important is trade and business without restrictions,” Tinubu said.

“How do we build an inclusive economy together? How do we reform the economy and involve vulnerable people? How do we ensure peace in the world? We discussed efforts against terrorism and how to defeat agents of destabilisation,” Tinubu added.

The Nigerian president also said Nigeria would continue to play a major role in promoting peace and stability in Africa despite ongoing security challenges.

He also praised Erdogan’s role in promoting peace, particularly in Somalia.

At the end of the bilateral meeting, officials from both countries signed nine agreements covering key sectors.

The agreements include:

Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Diaspora Policy

Agreement on Defence Cooperation

Joint Declaration Establishing the Economy and Trade Joint Committee

Agreement in the Field of Halal Quality Infrastructure

Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education

Cooperation in the Field of Media and Communication

Cooperation in the Field of Education

Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries and Diplomacy Academies of both countries

Cooperation between Türkiye’s Ministry of Social Services and Nigeria’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development

Tinubu: Nigeria open for serious global partnership

In a separate statement after the meetings, President Tinubu said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to creating jobs, boosting investment and strengthening security cooperation.

He said Nigeria remains open to serious partnerships that create value and shared prosperity.

“Nigeria remains open for serious partnership. Open to trade without barriers. Open to ideas, skills, and investment that create value and shared prosperity,” Tinubu said.

He added that Nigeria would continue to engage the world with confidence as it strengthens peace and economic inclusion.

