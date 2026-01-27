President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has faced public attention on several occasions after being reported to have stumbled during official events

From Kaduna in March 2021 to Abuja in June 2024, and most recently Turkey in January 2026, each incident was captured on video and widely shared across social media

These moments, though brief, became talking points in Nigeria’s political and diplomatic circles

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s current leader and former governor of Lagos State, has had several public moments where he was reported to have stumbled during official events.

These incidents, captured on video and widely shared across social media, drew attention both locally and internationally.

Below is a flashback to three occasions when Tinubu was reported to have stumbled, as documented by reputable media outlets.

President Tinubu stumbles in Kaduna as video footage captures the moment at Arewa House Lecture. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu in Kaduna – March 2021

On March 2021, The Punch reported that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was then vying to be president of Nigeria, tripped over his foot and stumbled in Kaduna State. A video footage posted by @daily_nigerian showed the former Lagos State governor crashing between two chairs on arrival at the 11th Arewa House Lecture.

Tinubu was quickly supported by his aides and nearby guests, and the programme continued without disruption.

See the video here:

Tinubu on Democracy Day Event – June 2024

In June 2024, BBC reported that President Tinubu slipped and fell at an official event to mark 25 years of democracy in Nigeria. The president, aged 72, fell as he climbed the steps on a vehicle meant to take him around Eagle Square in Abuja. He had to be helped back to his feet by aides.

Later that evening, while giving a speech at the banquet dinner organised as part of the day’s events, Tinubu noted: “I was all over social media after falling.”

See the video below:

Tinubu briefly Stumbled in Turkey – January 2026

In January 2026, Guardian Nigeria reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu briefly stumbled during an official reception parade in Turkey. The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

The footage showed the Nigerian leader momentarily losing his footing before regaining balance and continuing with the parade without assistance. There was no interruption to the programme, and President Tinubu proceeded with the rest of the official activities scheduled for the visit. Nigerian officials present at the event did not report any injury or health concern.

President Tinubu stumbles briefly in Turkey during ceremonial parade but continues without interruption. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu was in Turkey as part of Nigeria’s ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, defence cooperation and infrastructure development.

See the video below:

16 military officers indicted in coup plot to face death penalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 16 military officers indicted for plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu were reported to be facing capital punishment ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

The military high command admitted that the officers, who had been in detention since October 2025, were found guilty of attempting to topple the government.

Retired military officers, who spoke to Daily Trust in separate interviews, explained that Nigeria’s military law prescribes the death penalty for attempted coup. They stressed that unless President Tinubu exercised mercy, the indicted officers would not escape punishment.

Source: Legit.ng