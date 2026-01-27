A Microfinance Bank has launched a N2bn intervention for MSMEs in Borno

The scheme targets women entrepreneurs, small businesses and clean energy users

The programme aims to revive Borno’s economy after years of insurgency

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Borno State have received a major financial boost as Rayyan Microfinance Bank unveiled a N2 billion intervention package aimed at reviving the local economy after years of insurgency.

The non-interest microfinance institution announced the initiative during the launch of its services and intervention projects in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of the bank, Abubakar Musa, said the funding is designed to support small businesses and entrepreneurs across the state, particularly women and informal sector operators.

Intervention targets women, energy projects, others

According to Musa, the intervention is structured around five key projects. These include Rayyan Women, which targets female entrepreneurs, Sun Ray, an alternative energy programme for homes, offices and small businesses, alongside other MSME development schemes.

He disclosed that four of the projects will each receive N500 million, bringing the total funding commitment to N2 billion, while the fifth project focuses on investment opportunities for customers.

He added that although Rayyan Microfinance Bank was established in 2022, the launch event was organised to formally introduce the bank’s services and new projects to the public.

Musa also praised the Borno State Government for creating an enabling environment for private investment, noting that the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum has helped attract businesses back to the state.

“We are glad that the administration in Borno under the leadership of Professor Babagana Zulum has created the pathway to bring in private investors,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum welcomed the initiative and assured the bank of the state government’s readiness to collaborate in supporting economic recovery and job creation.

The N2bn intervention is expected to provide much-needed financing for small businesses, strengthen entrepreneurship and accelerate economic rebuilding in communities affected by nearly two decades of insecurity.

