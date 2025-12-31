A US airstrike in Sokoto has raised questions about the effectiveness of foreign military intervention in Nigeria’s security challenges

Security analyst Dr Yahuza Getso warned that Nigeria must carefully manage any cooperation with the US to protect national interests and sovereignty

Dr Getso outlined five key areas where US support could be helpful to Nigeria in the fight against insecurity

A United States airstrike in parts of Sokoto State has sparked fresh debate over Nigeria’s security strategy, with security analysts cautioning that foreign military action alone may not provide a lasting solution to the country’s growing insecurity challenges.

A security analyst, Dr Yahuza Getso, has warned that a reported United States airstrike in Sokoto state may not, on its own, resolve Nigeria’s deepening insecurity challenges.

Legit.ng reports that US launched airstrikes in parts of Sokoto state recently, sparking public debate and concern over the extent of foreign military involvement in Nigeria’s internal security operations.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Dr Getso said, while international support could be useful, Nigeria must avoid repeating the mistakes of other countries that descended into prolonged instability following foreign military interventions.

He urged the federal government to approach any foreign military partnership with caution and clear national interest.

According to him, military strikes alone—especially those carried out by external powers—do not address the root causes of terrorism, banditry and violent extremism in Nigeria and the wider Sahel region.

“I welcome international support in principle, but history has shown that US military involvement is not always for the long-term good of the countries involved."

“We have seen what happened in Libya, Sudan and other places where foreign interventions created chaos rather than stability.” Dr Getso told Legit.ng.

Analyst raises concern over US intentions

Dr Getso questioned the broader intentions behind US involvement in Nigeria’s security space, warning that foreign powers often pursue strategic or ideological interests that may not align fully with Nigeria’s national security priorities.

“Nigeria must ask critical questions. Is the intention to genuinely support Nigeria’s security architecture, or is it tied to other interests, including religious or geopolitical considerations?”

He stressed that Nigeria should not surrender control of its security operations or become overly dependent on external forces.

“Our security challenges are complex and local,” he added. “Foreign intervention without deep understanding of local dynamics can worsen the situation.”

Five areas Nigeria may need US support

Despite his concerns, Dr Getso acknowledged that there are limited and clearly defined areas where US support could be beneficial, if properly managed.

He outlined five key areas Nigeria could leverage without compromising sovereignty.

First, he said the US could support the training of Nigerian troops to fight independently, rather than relying on foreign firepower.

Second, Dr Getso identified intelligence sharing and advanced technology as critical gaps Nigeria cannot fully fill on its own.

Third, he suggested technical support in specialised combat capabilities Nigeria currently lacks, noting that such assistance must remain under Nigerian command and oversight.

Fourth, he highlighted satellite and aerial surveillance as a major area of need.

Finally, Dr Getso said the US could assist by organising strategic training frameworks and demonstrating best practices that Nigerian security agencies can adapt locally.

‘Nigeria must be extremely careful’

Dr Getso warned that any security cooperation must be guided by strict terms, transparency and national interest.

“Nigeria must be extremely careful about how it engages the US or any foreign power in security matters. We must learn from other countries that lost control of their security architecture after foreign involvement,” he cautioned.

He emphasised that long-term peace can only be achieved by strengthening Nigeria’s own institutions, improving intelligence coordination and addressing governance and socioeconomic drivers of insecurity.

Dr Getso concluded by urging policymakers to prioritise Nigeria’s sovereignty and long-term stability.

“Security support must strengthen Nigeria, not weaken it,” he said. “Anything short of that will only create bigger problems in the future.”

Nigeria has, in recent years, deepened security cooperation with international partners, including the United States, in areas such as training, intelligence sharing and counterterrorism support.

However, the possibility of direct foreign military action on Nigerian soil has remained a sensitive and controversial issue.

US releases video of Sokoto airstrike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of War has released a video showing the aerial launching of the strike on the terrorist positions in the state, confirming a US-led military strike on identified ISIS-linked targets.

The video was shared on the department’s official X handle and was followed by a statement from former US President Donald Trump, who said the operation was carried out at his direction to neutralise terrorists allegedly responsible for attacks on Christians.

FG confirms US military action in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry stated that the cooperation encompasses intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support, all carried out in accordance with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

