Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has appointed Alhaji Onsachi Musa Idris as the new senior special assistant on procurement

Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson of the minister, announced the appointment of the retiring director of the FCTA procurement as a special assistant to Wike in a statement on Friday, April 24

However, Idris would be the second FCTA director that the FCT minister would be giving an appointment upon their retirement from the civil servant

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced the appointment of Alhaji Onsachi Musa Idris as the new senior special assistant on procurement.

Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant to the minister on public communication and social media, announced the development in a statement on Friday, April 24.

Nyesom Wike announces appointment for Alhaji Onsachi Musa Idris Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Idris became the director of the FCT Administration's procurement in July 2021 and retired from the civil service on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Who is Idris, Wike's new appointee?

Olayinka then described Idris as a seasoned public servant having over 30 years of experience in public sector procurement, administration and finances.

He added that Idris became director of the Common Service (Procurement) in August 2019, before he was redeployed to the Department of Procurement as director, FCT Procurement in July 2021. He played a major role in overseeing the process of procurement and ensuring compliance with the regulatory standards.

Within one year, Idris has garnered extensive experience across major administrative and procurement functions, which has contributed to the efficiency and service delivery of the institution.

Read Olayinka's full statement on X here:

Meanwhile, Idris would be the second FCT director that Wike would appoint as a special assistant. In January, Wike announced the appointment of Sani Musa Daura as his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol Matters, amid the ongoing protest and strike by the workers of the FCT Administration. Olayinka announced the appointment on Wednesday, January 21.

Wike: Who is Sani Musa Daura?

According to the statement, "Sani Daura is a seasoned civil servant with over 30 years of experience in the FCTA Protocol Department. Sani Musa Daura, who became the Director, FCT Protocol in 2019, will retire from the Civil Service on January 24, 2026. The appointment takes effect from the date of his retirement from the civil service."

This is coming amid the shutdown of activities at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), which were paralysed on Monday, January 17, following the commencement of an indefinite strike by workers under the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC).

Findings early Monday morning showed that the main gates of the FCTA/FCDA Secretariat were shut as early as 7:00 a.m., denying workers and visitors access to the complex. Several departments and agencies within the secretariat were also closed.

The industrial action followed a circular issued late Sunday night by JUAC, directing all employees to stay away from work in full compliance with the strike directive.

Nyesom Wike gives appointment to another FCTA director upon his retirement Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike tackles Atiku over Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has launched a fresh attack on the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, after he criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who was a former governor of Rivers, described Atiku as a serial contestant and loser in Nigeria's political sphere.

The FCT Minister alleged that Atiku has continued to contest elections in Nigeria so that he can remain relevant in the country.

Source: Legit.ng