The Nigeria Police Force said it has intelligence on the US military strikes against terrorists in Sokoto, but cannot disclose details to the public

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin explained that the operation is a sensitive defence matter best handled by the military authorities

The US strikes, approved by President Bola Tinubu, were carried out as a joint security effort aimed at combating terrorism

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has explained why it cannot disclose details of the recent United States military strikes carried out against terrorists in parts of Nigeria, particularly Sokoto state.

The police spokesman’s remarks follow the US airstrikes conducted on December 25, 2025, against terrorist targets in Sokoto state.

The Nigeria Police Force says it has intelligence on the US military strikes against terrorists in Sokoto but cannot disclose details to the public.

Source: Facebook

The US Department of Defence said the strikes killed multiple ISIS-linked militants and were carried out at the request of the Nigerian government.

US President Donald Trump announced the operation via his Truth Social platform, describing the strikes as decisive actions against terrorism.

Police clarify role in US airstrikes

Speaking on Tuesday on Channels Television, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police have intelligence on the operation but would not make such information public due to security concerns.

According to Hundeyin, the police are actively involved in intelligence gathering and sharing, but certain operations remain sensitive and are better handled by defence authorities.

He added that although there was cooperation between Nigerian security agencies and the United States, the matter falls within the scope of national defence rather than routine policing.

“We engage a lot in intelligence gathering, not just intelligence sharing. As the Police Force, we know certain things about the strikes, but we don’t want to talk about it. We decline to talk about that particular operation,” he said.

“There was a cooperation, but we would rather leave it as a defence matter that the defence would talk about,” Hundeyin stated.

His comments came amid earlier claims that Christians in Nigeria were facing severe attacks, a position later rejected by the Federal Government.

Nigeria reacts to US airstrikes in Sokoto

Reacting to the development, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had earlier confirmed that the operation was jointly planned and approved by President Bola Tinubu.

He emphasised that the strikes were not targeted at any religion but were part of a broader effort to combat terrorism and protect lives.

The Nigeria Police Force explains why it cannot reveal details of the US military strikes against terrorists in Sokoto.

Source: Facebook

Tuggar stressed that Nigeria remains a multi-religious country and continues to work with international partners to address insecurity across the country.

Despite public interest in the impact of the strikes, security agencies have maintained that releasing operational details could compromise ongoing efforts and future counter-terrorism operations.

US airstrikes in Sokoto killed 155 terrorists

Legit.ng earlier reported that the New Humanitarian report confirmed that US military strikes in December 2025 killed 155 Lakurawa terrorists in Sokoto state.

The publication also claimed that about 200 additional fighters went missing in the week following the operation.

According to the report, the strikes were carried out in collaboration with Nigerian authorities. It was believed that Tomahawk missiles were launched from a US destroyer positioned in the Gulf of Guinea.

Terrorists relocate to new places after US air strikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that there were indications that suspected terrorists in northern Nigeria had begun relocating following missile strikes carried out by the United States of America on the night of December 25.

Credible community leaders said that they noticed movements as hoodlums migrated in small numbers after the Christmas Day attacks.

President Donald Trump announced on December 25 that the US military carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in northwestern Nigeria.

