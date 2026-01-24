Defence Headquarters assured Nigerians that the military prioritised the safe rescue of abducted worshippers in Kurmin Wali

Armed forces intensified intelligence-led operations in Kajuru forest areas in collaboration with other security agencies

Nigeria Police later confirmed the church abductions after an initial denial sparked criticism from CAN and opposition parties

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has broken its silence following the abduction of worshippers in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, assuring that the military is committed to securing the safe rescue of all victims.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Michael Onoja, said the armed forces had taken note of growing concerns from affected communities and reaffirmed that rescuing the abducted worshippers remained a top priority.

Nigeria's Defence Headquarters Breaks Silence After Terrorists Stormed Church, Kidnapped Worshippers

Source: UGC

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to assure Nigerians that the rescue of all kidnapped persons remains a priority, and no effort will be spared to ensure their safe return,” Onoja said.

Intelligence-led operations underway in forest areas

Onoja disclosed that the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, had intensified intelligence-driven operations in Kurmin Wali and surrounding forest areas believed to be hideouts for the abductors.

He explained that the ongoing efforts include ground patrols, surveillance missions, intelligence gathering and carefully targeted operations aimed at rescuing the captives without endangering their lives, Vanguard reported.

“Our operations are intelligence-driven and carefully executed to avoid unnecessary risks to the hostages,” he said.

Caution explained as deliberate strategy

Addressing concerns over the pace of military action, the defence spokesman said restraint shown during some operations was deliberate and strategic.

According to him, such caution was necessary to prevent unintended harm to the abducted worshippers while efforts were also being made to dismantle the criminal networks behind the attacks.

“We are mindful of the safety of the victims, and that is why some operations require patience and precision,” Onoja added.

Confusion followed church attacks in Kajuru

Gunmen had reportedly attacked three churches in Kurmin Wali on Sunday, abducting about 167 worshippers during services, The Cable reported.

However, the Kaduna state Police Command initially dismissed the reports, describing them as falsehoods spread by what it termed “conflict entrepreneurs” seeking to disrupt peace in the state.

Police later confirm abductions

The controversy took a new turn on Tuesday when the Nigeria Police Force confirmed the abduction. The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the earlier denial by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police was aimed at preventing public panic while investigations were ongoing.

Nigeria's Defence Headquarters Breaks Silence After Terrorists Stormed Church, Kidnapped Worshippers

Source: Twitter

“The initial statement was not meant to deny the incident but to avoid panic before proper verification was concluded,” Hundeyin said.

CAN, opposition react to conflicting statements

The conflicting official responses have drawn criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and opposition political parties, who expressed concern over the safety of worshippers and called for transparency and swift action.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to rescue the abducted worshippers and restore peace to the area.

Pastor, 2 hunters, others Killed in Borno

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Boko Haram terrorists have killed a pastor, two hunters, and other civilians in Tarfa Village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

Tarfa, a remote community bordering Hawul Local Government Area, was attacked on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: Legit.ng