AFCON 2025: Did Tinubu Reward Super Eagles With Houses, Cars for Winning Bronze? Fact Emerges
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not reward the Super Eagles with estates and cars for their AFCON 2025 bronze
- AI-generated image falsely claimed that a meeting between the players and President Tinubu happened
- Legit.ng's fact-check showed that the federal government has not announced any rewards for the team's performance
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - A post circulating on Facebook claims that President Bola Tinubu rewarded each Super Eagles player with an estate and a car worth N400 million for winning bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
In the post shared on ‘Wizkid Fan Group’, Sunday Shedrack Eneowo claimed that the federal government made the pledge to the players while ignoring the “sacrifices of soldiers and other forces in Nigeria’s conflicts."
Tinubu, Eagles reward claim debunked
The poster accompanied the claims with a supposed image of star striker Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and forward Samuel Chukwueze meeting with the president.
The post reads:
“Tinibu gives Super Eagles estate and car worth 400 million each in recognition of their third-place finish in AFCON.
“However, it is vital to acknowledge the sacrifices of soldiers and other forces in Nigeria’s conflicts.
“Why not prioritise their welfare? Federal government, kindly provide support to our forces who have sustained injuries in combat against bandits and other security threats to show appreciation for their service.”
Verification of claim on Super Eagles
The Super Eagles on Saturday, January 17, 2026, defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place play-off of the AFCON played at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.
The victory means Nigeria have now won all eight third-place matches they have contested at the AFCON finals, a record unmatched by any nation in the competition’s history.
Nigeria had already entered the play-off with an extraordinary reputation, having claimed bronze on every previous occasion they reached this stage.
Saturday’s success over Egypt not only preserved that perfect run but also increased Nigeria’s overall bronze-medal tally to nine, further distancing them from their continental rivals.
Legit.ng reports that after winning bronze at AFCON 2025, Super Eagles players returned directly to their various clubs from Morocco and did not meet with Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu. Thus, one of the images shared by Eneowo, which purports to show Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and coach Eric Chelle meeting the Nigerian leader, is AI-generated.
Also, the federal government has not publicly announced any reward for the Super Eagles’ performance in Morocco.
Claim mentioning Tinubu: Verdict emerges
The claim that President Tinubu rewarded each member of the Super Eagles with an estate and a car worth N400 million is false.
The team did not receive such rewards for winning bronze at AFCON 2025.
