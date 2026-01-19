Nigeria defeated Egypt in the third-place match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Most of the Super Eagles players departed for their respective clubs shortly after the match at the Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday, January 17

Nigeria players were notably absent during the medal presentation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Sunday, January 18.

The Super Eagles concluded the tournament by securing the bronze medal after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 18.

Super Eagles players celebrate after the penalty shoot-out during the third-place match between Nigeria and Egypt at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero of the shootout, saving two penalties, including efforts from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and substitute Omar Marmoush.

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed Nigeria’s opening kick, but Sevilla forward Akor Adams, Paris FC winger Moses Simon, Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi and Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman all converted to seal the win for the Super Eagles, per CAF.

During regulation time, Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu thought he had given Nigeria the lead after deflecting Akor Adams’ header from a Samuel Chukwueze cross, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on an Egyptian defender.

The West African giants claimed their ninth bronze medal in the competition’s history and maintained a perfect record in third-place playoff matches.

Nigeria featured in seven matches at the tournament, recording five wins and two draws, per Sofa Score.

Why Nigeria didn't receive medals

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) claimed that most of the Super Eagles player returned to their respective clubs after the third-place AFCON match.

In a viral post on X, the NFF informed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the players will not be able to travel to Rabat for the closing ceremony. Nigeria sports journalist, Tobi Adepoju wrote:

"CAF decided to present the Bronze medals in Rabat (Yesterday), the NFF informed CAF that they won't be able to travel from Casablanca to Rabat for the medals presentation, as most players have opted to return to their club base.

"CAF should have presented the medals in Casablanca after the Third-Place game."

Fans react

@FinanceNormad said:

"Nigerian players should have waited for the medal presentation.

"It is disrespectful to the Body and the tournament for them to leave.

"May be, its their own way of expressing their dissatisfaction."

Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match between Egypt and Nigeria in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

@eboseiyere wrote:

"The 3rd place match should have been played in Rabat, instead of the Super Eagles traveling up and down by road from Rabat to Casablanca, then back to Rabat for medal presentation.

"Very disorganized body."

@Bigsam_story added:

"This shows the level of disorganization from the confederation and also some level of unprofessionalism from CAF."

@OdutoluTimothy said:

"They hoarded the Casablanca stadium for the host team like na palliative. The third place was supposed to be hosted in same stadium as the final. So the team can just wait in a close by hotel. European teams won't even allow their players go through the stress."

Chelle speaks about his future

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle spoke about his future ahead of Nigeria's AFCON 2025 third-place match against Egypt in Morocco.

The manager remained calm that he is still the head coach of the Super Eagles, but confirmed he will hold talks with the NFF after the tournament.

