The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken decisive action against Moroccan supporters following an incident during the third-place playoff between Egypt and Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match.

During the pre-match formalities, sections of the Moroccan crowd booed the Egyptian national anthem, an act that CAF immediately condemned as a breach of the tournament’s rules on respect and sportsmanship.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe watches Morocco's quarterfinal clash vs Cameroon at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The behaviour was classified as inappropriate spectator conduct, violating the core values of unity, respect, and fair play promoted by the competition.

As a result, the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined 5,000 Swiss francs and issued a formal warning.

CAF stressed that repeated violations could lead to more severe sanctions in the future.

The incident marred the otherwise smooth proceedings of the third-place match, which saw Nigeria claim the bronze medal via a penalty shootout against Egypt.

Morocco set for final against Senegal

Following their semi-final victory over Nigeria, Morocco are set to face Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, CAF Online reports.

Morocco are bidding to win their second Africa Cup of Nations title when they face off against Senegal. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

This will be Morocco’s second AFCON final, the first since 2004, and the first opportunity to lift the trophy in nearly 50 years.

The Atlas Lions are buoyed by home support, with the final marking their seventh match in Rabat, giving them a distinct familiarity advantage compared to Senegal, who have played all their matches in Tangier.

Fans are eager to witness history, as Morocco aim to end a 49-year wait for a second continental crown since their 1976 win in a round-robin format.

Senegal eyeing fourth AFCON title

Senegal arrive in the final as a formidable contender, appearing in their fourth AFCON final and seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2021.

Despite the huge task of facing Morocco in a continental final, the first-ever AFCON final meeting between the two nations, the Teranga Lions boasts experience and recent success on their side, beIN Sports reports.

With a 32-encounter history against Morocco overall, the two countries have a competitive rivalry that promises a thrilling final.

Senegal’s consistent performances and tactical discipline will be tested against a passionate Moroccan squad playing in front of a supportive home crowd.

Both teams will look to leave their mark on the tournament, with Morocco chasing historic glory on home soil and Senegal aiming to add another title to their growing continental record.

