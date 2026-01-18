AFCON 2025: Mysterious Cat Predicts Outcome of Morocco vs Senegal Final, Video

A famous match-predicting cat is backing Morocco to defeat Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final

Morocco aims to end a 50-year wait for their second Africa Cup title against 2021 champions Senegal

The cat, Nimbus Pronos, has correctly predicted all knockout-stage matches leading to the final

The stage is set for an electrifying 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final as host nation Morocco take on Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, January 18.

The winner will lift the trophy and pocket the $10 million prize, but both teams enter the showdown with contrasting pressures.

According to Al Jazeera, Morocco are chasing their second Africa Cup title, their first since 1976, ending nearly five decades of waiting.

The home advantage adds expectations, especially after their commanding run to the final.

Meanwhile, Senegal, who won the tournament in 2021, aim to secure their second AFCON crown and show consistency at the continental level.

Despite past success, Senegal’s path to the final has not been without controversy, with the Teranga Lions raising concerns about conditions ahead of the title clash.

Cat predicts Morocco vs Senegal final

The spotlight, surprisingly, is not only on the players. A mysterious match-predicting cat named Nimbus Pronos has now entered the AFCON conversation.

In a viral Instagram video, Nimbus predicted the outcome of the Morocco vs Senegal final by choosing from two bowls labelled with the competing nations’ names.

Without hesitation, the cat walked directly to the Morocco bowl, paused briefly to glance at the Senegal bowl, and confidently began eating from the Morocco container.

Nimbus has reportedly nailed every knockout-stage match this tournament, including the Round of 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals, making this prediction highly anticipated by fans across Africa.

Social media reactions have been a mix of amusement and superstition, with fans jokingly claiming Morocco’s fate is already sealed by a four-legged pundit.

Whether taken seriously or in good fun, Nimbus’s prediction adds a unique twist to AFCON 2025’s climax.

Morocco vs Senegal head-to-head

While this marks the first-ever AFCON final clash between Morocco and Senegal, the two sides have faced each other 19 times in other competitions, including friendlies and the African Nations Championship, per CAF Online.

Historically, Morocco holds the upper hand with 11 wins compared to Senegal’s three, while five encounters ended in draws.

Their most recent match came in August 2025 during the CHAN semifinals, where Morocco edged Senegal 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Morocco also won the last senior friendly between the sides in October 2020, with a 3-1 scoreline in Rabat.

With history slightly favouring Morocco and a feline oracle seemingly on their side, the final promises drama and a chance for the Atlas Lions to end a 50-year wait for continental glory.

