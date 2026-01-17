An NFF source has revealed that a decision on Eric Chelle’s future has already been made

The French-Malian coach guided Nigeria to win the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Chelle was appointed in December 2025 following Nigeria’s poor run in the World Cup qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reportedly reached a decision on the future of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle following Nigeria’s campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle was given a clear mandate ahead of the tournament, which included guiding Nigeria to the final of the tournament in Morocco.

While the Super Eagles ultimately fell short of that target, their campaign ended on a historic and emotionally charged note, with Nigeria clinching the bronze medal after a dramatic victory over Egypt in Casablanca, BBC Sport reports.

Despite the morale-boosting finish, Chelle’s future has become one of the biggest talking points around the national team, with senior figures within the NFF now weighing performance and the long-term consequences.

Super Eagles seal AFCON bronze

Nigeria’s dream of reaching the AFCON final came to a painful end in the semi-final against hosts Morocco.

After 120 minutes of tense, scoreless football, the Super Eagles were beaten 4-2 on penalties, extending their struggles from the spot at the tournament.

However, the three-time African champions responded impressively in the third-place playoff against Egypt.

Once again, the contest ended goalless after regulation time, but this time there was redemption for the Super Eagles.

With no extra time played, Nigeria held their nerve in the shoot-out to claim a 4-2 victory against the Pharaohs.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero, producing two decisive saves that helped Nigeria banish their penalty shoot-out demons.

The win secured Nigeria’s record ninth bronze medal and further cemented their reputation as the most successful country in AFCON’s history.

NFF make decision on Chelle’s future

Following the victory over Egypt, questions surrounding Chelle’s future dominated the post-match discussions.

According to a senior chieftain of the NFF who spoke to OenGoalNigeria, a decision has already been made regarding the Malian coach’s fate.

“A decision has been made already and it will be forwarded to the National Sports Commission (NSC), who have been picking up the bills of his salary for the past one year,” the source disclosed.

While acknowledging that failing to reach the final was a significant setback, the official stressed the need for calm and careful judgment.

“Not meeting the target of reaching the final is a huge blow, no doubt. But we must also consider the circumstances surrounding the failure. Less emotion is needed because this is a very sensitive decision that could shape or destroy the future of our football,” he added.

Chelle speaks amid uncertainty over his role

Eric Chelle himself has admitted he is unsure about what lies ahead.

Speaking candidly after Nigeria’s loss to Morocco, the French-Malian coach confirmed that the final call rests with the NFF leadership, Foot Africa reports.

“My future? Now I don’t know. I’m the coach of Nigeria and maybe in a few days my president will tell me it’s finished for you, or maybe you have to continue. So, I don’t know.”

With the AFCON now concluded, attention turns to the NFF and the National Sports Commission as Nigerian football awaits clarity on whether Chelle will continue leading the Super Eagles into the next chapter.

