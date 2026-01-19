Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has taken a swipe at Morocco after they lost to Senegal

The Teranga Lions defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco controversially beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the semi-final due to bad officiating

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has aimed a direct dig at Morocco after the Atlas Lions lost the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal.

Pape Gueye’s strike in the extra time helped the Teranga Lions beat host nation Morocco in an intense and controversial final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Senegal beats Morocco 1-0 to win AFCON 2025. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Senegal initially walked off the pitch after Morocco were awarded a last-minute penalty but returned after the intervention of Sadio Mane.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and Senegal capitalised moments later to claim their second AFCON trophy while Morocco continued their 50-year wait.

Nwabali aims dig at Morocco

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali did not hide his happiness at Morocco’s loss to Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final and shared a post on his X page.

Nwabali shared a video of a hysterical laugh with a telling caption:

“Make una use all my towel una carry wipe una tears 🤷🏻”

The goalkeeper referred to the scenes when Moroccan fans stole his towels and provoked him to an explicit reaction during the semi-final clash.

Nigerians certainly love their goalkeepers reaction and made it known in his comments section.

@uzochi_O

“😁😁😁...that semi final pain una gan. I'm loving the clap back. Very yeye people. They should cry me a river.”

@ollyblaze1 wrote:

“I dey feel you my guyyy. Make they even use am dey bath for their village. They no get shame, Ojutiwon 😂😂🤧”

@marvelEl_Grande wrote:

“Omo, nobody happy reach Super Eagles players this period oo.”

Stanley Nwabali aims dig at Morocco for losing AFCON 2025 final to Senegal. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Akor Adams aims dig at Morocco

