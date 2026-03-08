The Nigerian National Assembly has experienced a great grief following the sudden death of Dunkwu Chamberlain Nnamdi, a legislative aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas

According to the Speaker, Nnamdi was very active on Friday during the breaking of fast he had organised, a day before his death

Some lawmakers have taken to social media to mourn the demise of the legislative aide and extended their condolences to his family and the speaker

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has mourned the sudden demise of his Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative), Dunkwu Chamberlain Nnamdi, who reportedly died in the early hours on Saturday, March 7, at the age of 54.

The deceased, who was a native of Uteh Okpu in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, would clock 55 on March 21.

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the special adviser to the speaker on media and publicity, in a statement on Saturday, March 7, described the death of the legislative aide as painful and shocking.

According to the speaker, the late legislative aide was active hours before his death after he joined him and other colleagues for the breaking of the Ramadan fast on Friday, March 6.

Lawmakers mourn as Nnamdi dies

The late legislative aide has been mourned by several members of the Green Chamber. Hon. Ahmed Munir, the chairman of the House Committee on Commerce, has sent a condolence message to the family of the deceased and the speaker himself in a statement on Saturday, March 7.

His statement reads:

"In our shared journey through this 10th @HouseNGR, Dr Dunkwu Chamberlain Nnamadi was more than just a dedicated staff officer; he was a pillar of support, a brilliant legislative mind, and a calming presence in the often turbulent waters of our work.

"To @Speaker_Abbas, I know how much you relied on his counsel and his unwavering loyalty. To lose such a close confidant is a burden we can only imagine, and my heart goes out to you personally during this incredibly difficult time.

"If the birthday of any one of us happens to fall on the 7th of March, then you must feel the hallowness of today evermore so. His congratulatory message is absent. The cake you are expecting to be given to you with open arms and a radiant smile from him is also missing. The candlelight of the national assembly just got dimmer, and the halls we roam in feel emptier. We will miss him dearly.

"To the beloved family of this wonderful man, please know that you are not alone in your grief. We, his colleagues and friends, share in this heavy burden. We pray that the Almighty grants you the fortitude to bear this unimaginable loss and that his legacy brings you some measure of comfort in the days ahead. ​

"On behalf of my family and the people of Lere Federal Constituency, I offer my deepest prayers."

