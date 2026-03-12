The price of petrol at NNPC and other filling stations has dropped following Dangote Refinery’s N100 reduction

Checks show that NNPC retail outlets have reduced their prices by N97, offering relief to Nigerians

Prices could drop further as the government and Dangote try to reach an agreement on crude supply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reversed its most recent petrol price increase, offering relief to motorists and easing financial pressure on families.

The reduction followed the Dangote Petroleum Refinery decision to slash its ex-gantry petrol price from N1,075 per litre to N1,050 per litre on Wednesday, March 11.

NNPC reduces pump price by N97 across Abuja stations Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The N100 reduction by Dangote is the first price cut after three successive hikes that triggered changes in retail pump prices nationwide

NNPC, other filling stations new prices

Checks by Legit.ng showed that NNPCL filling stations in Abuja reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N1,161 per litre on Wednesday, down from N1,260 per litre on Tuesday. This represents a N95 reduction per litre.

In some locations, such as Herbert Macaulay Way, NNPC retail outlets are dispensing petrol at N1,081 per litre. In Lagos, petrol prices have also dropped by over N180 at NNPC filling stations.

Checks at Egbeda, Falomo, and Marina NNPC filling stations showed that petrol is being sold at N1,130 per litre, while in Fadeyi and Shomolu it sells for N1,050 per litre, down from the previous rate of N1,230 per litre.

At most NNPC filling stations visited in Lagos, Legit.ng observed that the price is around N1,130 per litre, with only a few locations selling at lower rates to attract customers.

Other marketers also adjust petrol prices

Other fuel marketers have also adjusted their pump prices.

In Abuja, NIPCO, AP, and AA Rano now sell PMS at N1,195, N1,200, and N1,223 per litre, respectively.

In Lagos, a manager at an Ardova Plc filling station, who requested anonymity, told Legit.ng that N100 has reduced the petrol price.

"We have adjusted our pump price to N1,140 from the previous rate of N1,230, following the instruction we received on Wednesday, and we expect it to drop further to aroud N1,000 per litre."

Relief for motorists as NNPC lowers petrol price Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Petroleum Refinery message to Nigerians

Reacting to petrol price changes, Anthony Chiejina, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, told Legit.ng that Dangote refinery is responsive to global market dynamics.

In a statement shared, Dangote refinery said:

"As a responsible company operating under strong corporate governance and ethical standards, we believe it is necessary to lower the price of our products in line with the recent drop in global crude oil prices. Our crude purchases the tied to international benchmark prices, with an additional premium ranging from $3 to $6 per barrel.

"Payments for foreign exchange are made at the prevailing market rate without any form of subsidy on either crude supply or forex. Even under the Naira-for-Crude arrangement, crude oil is still priced based on the global benchmark plus a premium, which is then converted to naira using the current market exchange rate.

"In 2025, we reduced our gantry price at least eight times and increased it only twice. This reflects our commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy and easing the burden on consumers. We remain dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of price adjustments on refined products reach Nigerians across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory."

Good news as diesel price drops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics has announced that the average retail price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) stood at N1,361.57 per litre in January 2026.

This represents a 9.32% decrease compared with N1,501.58 recorded in January 2025.

Source: Legit.ng