Fear and mass displacement have gripped several communities in Kwara state following a deadly attack on a church in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Survivor recounts how 30 armed bandits attacked a Kwara church, leaving 3 dead and 35 abducted.

The raid left three people dead and 35 abducted, forcing residents to flee their homes and abandon schools, farms, and businesses.

Legit.ng gathered that the attackers, described by residents as heavily armed bandits, stormed the church on Tuesday night and operated for hours without meaningful resistance from security operatives.

Eyewitness describes Kwara church attack

One of the residents who survived the incident told Legit.ng that the community was left completely vulnerable.

“When they started shouting, we all ran away, trying to hide and protect our lives. They shot at the church security man. They eventually entered the church with guns,” the eyewitness said.

According to him, some worshippers tried to escape by climbing into the church ceiling.

“Some people hid in the ceiling of the church. But these bandits went up there to take them out. When they were doing this, some of us were able to escape, and that was how God saved us."

"They were about 30 in number, and all of them were armed with sophisticated guns. They killed 3 people, and they abducted 35 people. They took them into the bush with them.”

He added that the attackers fired hundreds of rounds and encountered no real opposition.

“Let me tell you the worst part: when this incident happened, there was no security personnel. Even the police only shot teargas, no bullets, to face these bandits. There was nobody to help us last night. People had to run away.”

After the attack, the community buried two of the deceased victims in Osi.

“After the incident, we saw not less than 100 bullets fired by these bandits on the ground. This is to tell you how powerful they were. They were very armed,” he added.

Christian families flee Kwara towns, schools shut

Legit.ng also learned that Christian families in several towns in Ifelodun and Ekiti LGAs are evacuating their wives and children to Ilorin and Offa.

A resident who spoke with our correspondent explained:

“The incident that happened in Eruku has sent strong warning to us, the Christians in the rural areas. Many of us are already planning relocation to a safer town. Some people will stay in Ilorin, and some will stay in Offa. We need to protect our lives from these bandits.”

The fear intensified after intelligence reports circulated that the attackers were planning mass abductions of schoolchildren, similar to the recent kidnapping incident in Kebbi.

Legit.ng confirmed that several communities in Ifelodun, Oke Ero, and Ekiti LGAs have kept children at home, shutting down both public and private schools out of fear.

Kwara government reacts

In response to rising tension, the Kwara state government activated what it calls “proactive security measures” in five local government areas.

A statement signed by Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, on Wednesday, reads:

3 killed, dozens abducted: Kwara church attack leaves villages empty and fearful. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq

“The measures immediately affect schools in Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, and Oke Ero Local Government Areas, underscoring the determination of the government to curtail the activities of kidnappers who may want to use schoolchildren as human shields.”

The directive also extends to boarding schools in Irepodun, which the government believes could be prime targets.

“The measure may remain in place while awaiting further security clearance for normal activities to resume,” the commissioner added.

Also, during a visit to Eruku town on Wednesday, November 19, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq assured residents that the federal government had ordered a military reinforcement.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the governor said:

“President Tinubu ordered that 900 soldiers should be deployed at Babanla, Oke-Ode. It was the pressure they faced there that made the bandits move to this side."

“As I speak, President Tinubu ordered today that they should bring additional security into the state. With that, all these things would be things of the past.”

The governor also appealed for calm.

“The soldiers will not be here forever; they will clean up and go. But we have forest guards training presently at Sobi Barracks. When the soldiers leave, we will deploy the forest guards. Let’s be patient and we should be praying. I pray that those people abducted would be returned.”

Bandits abduct four farmers after Governor’s visit

Barely hours after the governor’s address, another coordinated attack occurred in Bokungi village in Edu Local Government Area, where bandits abducted four farmers between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 19.

A resident told Legit.ng that the attackers struck two separate farmlands where villagers were retrieving harvested rice.

The source explained that two victims were kidnapped while packaging harvested rice.

Moments later, another two farmers were abducted from a nearby farmland. In total, four people were taken.

Video as bandits storm Kwara church service

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a chilling video showed suspected bandits attacking worshippers at a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara state, during a service.

According to the report, the gunmen fired sporadically, killed three worshippers, and abducted the pastor along with several congregants.

