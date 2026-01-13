Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has named Nigeria's most important player at the ongoing 2025 AFCON

Nigeria will take on host Morocco in the semifinal of the continental tournament on Wednesday, January 10

The three-time AFCON winner's attack will be spearheaded by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams

Nigeria sports journalist Idowu Ojomu believes Oliseh's snub is to motivate the Galatasaray star

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has picked his most important Nigerian player at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semifinals at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, on Wednesday, January 10, with kickoff scheduled for 9pm.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fes, Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON champions are currently the only team to have won all five of their matches at the tournament, from the group stage against Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, to the Round of 16 clash with Mozambique, and the quarterfinal victory over Algeria.

Morocco, on the other hand, recorded two wins and a draw in the group stage, edged Tanzania 1-0 in the Round of 16, and defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the quarterfinal, per Sofa Score.

Oliseh mentions best player, snubs Osimhen

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has tagged Atalanta star Ademola Lookman as Nigeria's most important player at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Speaking with Global Football Insights podcast, the former Ajax star failed to mention Super Eagles top striker Victor Osimhen for the fifth consecutive time.

The Bundesliga champion explained that the 2024 CAF Player of the Year hardly passes the ball backward during the course of play.

The 1994 AFCON winner pointed out that Ademola Lookman always find a way of penetrating the backline of the opponent. He said:

“The Super Eagles player I think has been Nigeria’s most important player has been Lookman.

“Ademola Lookman almost never passes one ball backward. He was playing forwards, and that made the difference for Nigeria.”

Lookman has scored three goals in four matches at the ongoing 2025 AFCON, providing four assists, three of which were for Victor Osimhen.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has scored four goals at the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations and is three goals away from equaling the late Rashidi Yekini as Nigeria’s all-time top scorer.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Oliseh is motivating Osimhen - Ojomu

Nigerian sports journalist Idowu Ojomu said Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen should not be concerned about Sunday Oliseh's snub.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ojomu said the former Super Eagles coach wants to bring out the best from the Galatasaray forward. He said:

"I am sure Sunday Oliseh is seeing all the exploits of Victor Osimhen at the AFCON 2025. The only way Oliseh might think of keeping him on his toes is to ignore him.

"We are all aware that some teachers will not commend their pupils when they score 9/10. They want perfection from their students and I am sure that is what Oliseh wants from Osimhen".

Mourinho chooses between Nigeria & Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has tipped Morocco to defeat Nigeria in the semifinals of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mourinho described the Atlas Lions as the best team in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng