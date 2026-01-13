Nigeria supporters have offered sacrifices on behalf of the Super Eagles ahead of their semifinal encounter at the 2025 AFCON

The Super Eagles defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria, while Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarterfinal on January 10

Egypt or Senegal await the winner of the encounter in the final on January 18, 2026

Nigeria will take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the second semifinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, January 14.

The Super Eagles beat the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 with goals coming from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, while Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismail Saibari in their respective quarterfinal matches.

The clash will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, according to FRMF.

The Super Eagles head into the game having scored a total of 14 goals, conceded four, and are the only team with 100% winning record at the continental tournament, per Sofa Score.

Nigeria’s top striker Victor Osimhen has netted four goals, while winger Ademola Lookman has scored three at the ongoing tournament.

We have offered sacrifice - Ogunjimi

National President of the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC), Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi, said they have offered 'sacrifices' ahead of Nigeria's quarterfinal clash.

Speaking in a exlusive comment with Legit.ng, Ogunjimi stated that the Super Eagles have been impressive throughout the tournament and playing the host nation is going to be a tough nut to crack.

He explained that the three-time AFCON winners have won the hearts of the fans, including the host. Ogunjimi said:

"Nigeria will be playing a very crucial match against the host Morocco, we have offered sacrifices of prayers for our great nation (Nigeria).

"Our mission here in Morocco is to see the team succeed. We were in Fes to support Nigeria during the group stage, from there we headed to Marrakesh for the quarterfinal and today we are in Rabat.

"Prayer is the master key, we are going to use our songs to bring down the wall of Jericho surrounding the players during the semifinal.

"This is the first time in a very long time the Super Eagles are putting smiles on the faces of Nigeria in any major competition."

ANFASSC appeals for support

The ANFASSC has called on the Federal Government, including well-meaning Nigerians to support the supporters club ahead of the semifinal.

In a statement signed by ANFASSC, the group said the support is critical to sustaining effective fan mobilisation, transportation, musical coordination, accommodation, and other operational requirements necessary for impactful matchday support.

ANFASSC also calls for streamlined and accessible ticketing arrangements for Nigerian supporters, emphasising the importance of early release, fair distribution, and ease of access to match tickets.

