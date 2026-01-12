An Algerian journalist has predicted the two football teams that will make it to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

He mentioned the country he wanted to see as the winner of the AFCON 2025, sparking reactions from netizens

Ahead of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14, a man has boldly shared his prediction.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 AFCON on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

An Algerian journalist shares his prediction for the Nigeria vs Morocco match.

AFCON: Man confidently predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, an Algerian man shared his prediction for the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria.

Identified on X as @AlgerianFooty, the journalist wrote:

"We are into the final week of AFCON, and my prediction of the Morocco vs Senegal final is still on. I’m sticking with what I said — Hakimi lifts the AFCON trophy on Sunday. I simply cannot see any other scenario happening."

In the comments, he added:

"I wish Nigeria the best of luck."

AFCON: Reactions trail Algerian journalist's finalists' prediction

@BubeCassy said:

"No problem. The super eagles will let him touch it for a fee. Nigeria will be AFCON champions."

@Caesardemuz said:

"You will more scenarios on the peach you forget that Nigerians don't back out unless on controversial officiating."

@OweiAlfred said:

"Don't be petty. Ivory Coast lifted the trophy with class. We were beaten lust as we beat Algeria. Leave these talks about poor officiating."

@iAmPODii said:

"That's fine. I am sure you saw Algeria lifting the trophy before they crashed out. It's okay to see Morocco doing same until they crash out on Wednesday. This tournament belongs to Nigeria. There's every reason to hope and believe. So let's see!"

@OppNaija said:

"Its not impossible as Morocco have played well all tournament and are favorites to win it. On the flip side football isn't mathematics and upsets are possible, especially as Nigeria and Egypt are also in good form."

@MiraculousSound

It could be possible though because I know CAF will do anything to make it happen with bad officiating on Wednesday. Hopefully we outplay all the antics."

Nigeria will face Morocco in the AFCON semi-finals on Wednesday, 20 January 2026.

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarter-final loss.

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's AFCON quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the semi-finals

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives

