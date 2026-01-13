The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent an official message to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

CAF has clarified Super Eagles' suspension list ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Morocco

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi miss out after picking up yellow cards against Mozambique and Algeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) about the Super Eagles' suspension list against Morocco.

Nigeria beat Algeria 2-0 to set up a semi-final clash against the host nation, Morocco, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

CAF sends Super Eagles message to NFF ahead of Morocco clash. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Atlas Lions reached the semi-final after beating five-time champions Cameroon, while Egypt and Senegal will face off in the other semi-final in Tangier on the same day.

CAF sends message to NFF

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, CAF has officially notified the NFF of the suspended Super Eagles players ahead of the AFCON 2025 semi-final.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss the match after picking up a yellow card against Algeria, having also picked up a booking in the Round of 16 win over Mozambique.

The captain also picked up a knock in the match, but allayed fans' fears and said he will be ready for the final if Nigeria beats Morocco.

Eric Chelle speaks about Ndidi’s absence

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, during his pre-match conference ahead of the match against Morocco, admits that Ndidi will be a big miss, but he has players who can deliver.

“Wilf brings so much to the team, not happy we won't have him, but there are many players that can deliver, and I am confident in them,” he said at the press conference.

Chelle is expected to go for a like-for-like replacement with Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika replacing Ndidi in midfield, while Victor Osimhen will captain the team.

CAF confirms Wilfred Ndidi's suspension against Morocco. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

The last time the Galatasaray forward captained the side was during the 3-1 win over Uganda in the group stage. Nigerians applauded his calm conduct, noting that responsibility makes him a better person.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is the other player fans are uncertain of his status after picking up a yellow card against Algeria, his second of the tournament.

However, CAF clarified that the Chippa United goalkeeper is not suspended as his previous yellow card from the win over Tunisia did not carry over.

According to CAF rule for AFCON, cards received in the group stage do not carry over to the knockout stages, while bookings also reset after the quarter-final.

Sequel to this, no Super Eagles star is at risk of suspension for the final if Nigeria beats the host nation to reach the second consecutive final.

CAF appoints Ghanaian referee for Nigeria match

Legit.ng reported that CAF appointed Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea to officiate Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash against Morocco.

The decision raised questions from Nigerians, particularly with South African official Abongile Tom assigned to video assistant referee duties.

Source: Legit.ng