Five National Park Service forest guards were killed when bandits attacked the Oloka office in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde said preliminary findings pointed to a cross-border attack and confirmed that additional security personnel were deployed to restore normalcy

The Oyo State Police Command launched an intensive investigation and reinforced the area with intelligence, tactical and mobile teams

Five forest guards attached to the National Park Service lost their lives after armed bandits attacked the agency’s office at Oloka Village in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, prompting renewed security operations across the border communities.

Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed the incident in a public statement where he described the killings as a painful loss of officers who were on lawful duty.

Governor Seyi Makinde addresses residents on safety measures following the incident.

He said preliminary findings from security agencies pointed to a cross-border assault and assured residents that coordinated efforts were underway to stabilise the area and prevent further violence.

Security agencies launch joint response

Makinde appealed to residents of Oriire and other boundary local governments to remain calm, noting that additional personnel had been deployed and normal activities had been restored.

He called on communities to cooperate with security operatives by sharing credible intelligence that could help track the attackers.

The Oyo state Police Command said the attack occurred late on the night of Tuesday, January 6, at the National Forest Rangers’ Office near Ikoyi-Ile.

Commissioner of Police Femi Haruna carried out an on-the-spot assessment alongside leaders of sister security agencies and the commandant of the forest rangers. He met community leaders and offered condolences to families affected by the incident.

Police authorities clarified that the assault was directed solely at the rangers’ facility and did not spill into the surrounding neighbourhoods. Swift deployment of officers helped prevent further escalation and protected nearby residents.

Security personnel securing the Oloka National Park office after the deadly bandit attack. Photo: FB/OyoPolice

Tactical teams reinforce Oloka axis

According to the police, operational units were immediately mobilised to secure the scene, gather evidence and preserve order.

The remains of the fallen officers were recovered and the area was subjected to forensic examination. Tactical teams, mobile units and intelligence operatives have since been reinforced in the axis to strengthen surveillance and improve rapid response capability.

Preliminary reports indicated that about twelve attackers emerged from nearby bushes, opened fire on the office and fled shortly after.

Investigations have commenced and police said early findings were already generating useful leads that could assist in identifying and arresting those responsible.

The police command said all available resources were being committed to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice. Residents were urged to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with timely information.

Makinde reassures border communities

Governor Makinde said the state would respond decisively to stop a recurrence and safeguard communities along Oyo’s borders. He said the administration would leave no stone unturned in strengthening security collaboration and protecting lives and property.

Police authorities also acknowledged the support of the Inspector General of Police, noting that continued guidance had improved operational capacity across the state.

