LASU VC congratulated students as Second Semester Examinations commence for the 2025/2026 Academic Session

Professor Olatunji-Bello urged LASU students to prepare diligently and approach exams with a positive mindset

She reiterated the zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice while promoting integrity and hard work among students

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, has extended her warm congratulations to all students of the institution on the commencement of the Second Semester Examinations for the 2025/2026 Academic Session.

Olatuju-Bello encouraged the students to approach the second-semester examinations with confidence, optimism, and a positive mindset.

The VC urged the students to prepare diligently, remain focused, manage their time wisely, and give their best in every paper.

According to Olatunji-Bello, these examinations represent another important step towards achieving your goals.

She added that the examination is an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their growth, commitment, and readiness for the next phase of their academic pursuit.

“The knowledge, training, and support you have received throughout the semester have adequately prepared you for success.”

This was contained in a statement issued via the LASU X handle @LASUOfficial on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The VC reminded the students that LASU maintains a zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice.

“Any form of misconduct will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Students' Handbook. Let your success be built on honesty, hard work, and integrity.”

The distinguished professor wished all the students a peaceful, rewarding, and successful examination season.

“I want you to know that I am rooting for you. I sincerely pray that God grants you clarity of mind, good health, confidence, and outstanding success in all your examinations.”

LASU students react to VC message

@Ebosataa

Please, ma, a lot of students have been unable to pay, and they have been asked to defer. Please, if there is something that can be done, even if it’s a 24-hour window and late reg fees.

@wever_lanre

Course reg portal was opened yesterday night till today night, so a lot of us expected the school fees portal would be opened with it. We are trying to pay school fees since morning, it’s saying the school fees portal is closed, please kindly look into this, ma.

@kol_awole

A lot of us never pay our tuition fee, the time frame is too short for me in Stream 2 couple with theatre expenses.

LASU opens 2026/2027 Post-UTME, DE screening

Recall that Lagos State University (LASU) opened applications for the 2026/2027 Admission Screening Exercise for UTME and Direct Entry candidates

The candidates must achieve a minimum of 195 marks in UTME to qualify for LASU Post-UTME screening.

The online registration for LASU screening runs from June 3 to June 23, 2026, with specific eligibility criteria.

Can admission to LASU be bought?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) vowed to uphold transparency and merit in its admission process.

LASU was the most preferred institution in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2025 UTME application, receiving 79,000 first-choice applications.

The university asked applicants and the public to resist the temptation of patronising 'unscrupulous individuals who may falsely claim to sell admission slots'

Source: Legit.ng