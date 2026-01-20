Nigerian Air Force airstrikes killed at least 50 bandits across Katsina and Kano states

Katsina government confirmed the intelligence-led operation supported by repentant bandits

Residents confirmed the airstrikes and urged reconstruction of communities affected by banditry

At least 50 bandits operating across parts of Katsina and Kano states have been killed in a coordinated air operation carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), security officials have confirmed.

The airstrikes targeted bandits around Musawa, Matazu and Danmusa local government areas of Katsina state, as well as the Tsanyawa axis of Kano state.

Katsina government confirms operation

The Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu Danmusa, confirmed the development on Monday during a telephone interview in Katsina.

Danmusa said the operation was intelligence-driven and supported by information provided by repentant bandits.

“The military acted on credible intelligence, which enabled the air force to successfully carry out the operation,” he said.

Bandits linked to notorious kingpin

According to the commissioner, those neutralised were foot soldiers loyal to Baidu, a notorious bandit leader who has rejected recent peace efforts in Danmusa and other parts of Katsina state.

He explained that the bandits were struck around Matazu Local Government Area while returning from attacks on communities in the Tsanyawa area of Kano state.

“These criminals have continued to undermine the peace process, and the government will not relent in confronting them,” Danmusa said.

Peace deal will not stop security offensive

Danmusa stressed that despite ongoing peace initiatives, the state government remains fully committed to combating banditry.

He said improved intelligence gathering, collaboration with security agencies and support from local communities had strengthened recent operations.

“With intelligence sharing and synergy between security personnel in both Kano and Katsina states, as well as support from communities and repentant bandits, we are recording successful operations across the two states,” he said.

Residents confirm airstrikes, urge rebuilding

Eyewitnesses in affected communities, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, confirmed that several armed men were killed during the airstrikes while allegedly planning attacks on farmlands near villages between Matazu and Danmusa, Daily Trust reported.

Residents said weapons and other items believed to belong to the bandits were recovered at the scene.

While welcoming the military action, community members urged the government to prioritise the reconstruction of villages destroyed by years of banditry.

They said rebuilding infrastructure, alongside rehabilitation, reintegration and empowerment of affected communities and former bandits, was essential for lasting peace in the region, Vanguard reported.

