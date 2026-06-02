Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Victor Osimhen as they seek attacking reinforcements

Galatasaray are said to value the Nigerian striker at €140 million after a superb campaign

Barcelona's difficulties in signing Julian Alvarez could push the Catalan giants towards alternative targets

Victor Osimhen remains a major talking point in the summer transfer market, with fresh reports suggesting that Galatasaray are prepared to entertain offers for the Nigerian striker if interested clubs meet their staggering valuation.

Barcelona have emerged as one of the clubs closely following the Super Eagles star as they look to reshape their attack ahead of the new season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates victory against Fenerbahce at Rams Park in April 2026. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from Reshad Rahman, the Turkish giants have reportedly set a massive €140 million asking price for Victor Osimhen amid growing interest from Barcelona.

The Istanbul-based club are unwilling to enter negotiations for anything below that figure after the Nigerian forward enjoyed an outstanding campaign that helped them successfully defend their league title.

Osimhen's performances throughout the season established him as one of the most effective strikers in European football. The former Lille and Napoli forward played a crucial role in Galatasaray's domestic and continental campaigns.

The 27-year-old was rewarded for his impressive displays by being named the Footballer of the Year at Turkey's prestigious 72nd Annual Milliyet Sports Awards, which further strengthens his reputation as one of the continent's elite attackers.

Barcelona continue striker search

Barcelona are expected to make additions to their attacking department during the current transfer window, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the future of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward, who joined the Spanish club from Bayern Munich in 2022, has officially ended his stay at Camp Nou after three successful seasons.

Lewandowski has been linked with a move away from Spain, with Turkish side Fenerbahce among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the experienced forward.

The 37-year-old remains one of Europe's most prolific goal scorers. Still, Barcelona are believed to be planning for the future and identifying younger options capable of leading the line for years to come.

That search has placed Osimhen firmly on their radar, although Galatasaray's reported valuation could prove a significant stumbling block for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona continue to face financial challenges despite recent improvements, making a deal worth €140 million difficult to execute without major player sales.

Osimhen's numbers justify valuation

Galatasaray's confidence in demanding such a huge fee is largely driven by Osimhen's remarkable output during the 2025/26 season.

The Nigerian forward registered 22 goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, producing match-winning displays regularly, per FotMob.

In the Turkish Super Lig, he contributed 15 goals and five assists in just 22 matches, helping Galatasaray stay ahead of their rivals in the title race.

His influence was equally evident in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances. One of the highlights of his European campaign was a stunning hat-trick against Dutch giants Ajax.

Victor Osimhen poses with the UCL Player Of The Match award. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the goals and assists, Osimhen demonstrated exceptional consistency and durability throughout the season. He accumulated over 2,500 minutes of action and remained one of Galatasaray's most reliable performers.

Such statistics have only strengthened the belief within the club that they possess one of the most valuable forwards in world football.

Alvarez setback could benefit Osimhen

Barcelona's pursuit of attacking reinforcements has not been limited to Osimhen.

The Spanish champions have also been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, but negotiations appear increasingly complicated.

According to BeIN Sports, Atletico Madrid remain determined to keep the Argentine international and have repeatedly insisted that the former Manchester City forward is not available for transfer.

Despite claims that Barcelona submitted a substantial offer, Atletico's stance has reportedly remained unchanged, with club officials making it clear they intend to retain Alvarez for the upcoming season.

The difficulties surrounding any potential Alvarez transfer could force Barcelona to explore alternative options, potentially increasing their interest in Osimhen.

Osimhen addresses transfer speculation

As previously reported by Legit.ng , the Super Eagles striker recently moved to clarify comments attributed to Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle regarding a possible transfer.

The forward insisted that the remarks circulating in the media had been taken out of context and exaggerated, seeking to calm speculation about an imminent move.

Source: Legit.ng