Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has opposed Victor Osimhen’s reported decision to quit the Super Eagles’ squad in Morocco

Osimhen's angry outburst at teammate Ademola Lookman leads to booing from some Nigerian fans during the victory over Mozambique

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are aiming to lift their fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy as the nations gather in Morocco

Fes, Morocco - A former presidential aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has asserted that 'unity and spirit are needed' for the current Super Eagles squad to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing in Morocco.

Legit.ng recalls that the Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0 in the second round of AFCON 2025 on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Bashir Ahmad reacts to reports that Victor Osimhen may quit Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 squad following a clash with Ademola Lookman. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Osimhen's alleged threat elicits APC stalwart's reaction

Victor Osimhen scored a brace, and another two goals from Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams sent Nigeria into the quarter-final of the competition. However, a nasty episode occurred during the impressive performance.

In the second half, Osimhen lost his head at Lookman for reasons yet to be identified. Teammates were required to calm the situation.

Still boiling, the Galatasaray striker signalled to the bench to be subbed off and was obliged. He was hooked, and Moses Simon was brought in.

Reacting to an Arise News report that the Galatasaray star dropped his accreditation and threatened to quit Nigeria’s AFCON squad, Ahmad urged Osimhen to remain with the team and continue fighting alongside his teammates.

Ahmad, a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, January 6:

"This is very bad coming from Osimhen, who is widely seen as the leader of the team and a key figure in maintaining the form, unity and spirit needed for the squad to win the tournament."

Victor Osimhen was booed by fans inside the stadium after his altercation with Ademola Lookman. Photo by Sebastian Bozon

Fans boo Victor Osimhen

Nigerian football fans at the Stade Foot Fès in Morocco criticised Osimhen following his angry outburst at teammate Lookman during Nigeria’s 4–0 victory over Mozambique in the AFCON round of 16 on Monday, January 5.

Osimhen was later substituted for Moses Simon and was booed by sections of the crowd as he left the pitch.

Nigeria clarifies Osimhen-Lookman row

Meanwhile, according to Super Eagles' media officer Promise Efoghe, the primary reasons and aftermath of the on-field row between Osimhen and Lookman during the game against Mozambique have been addressed internally.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles will hold a recovery session today, Tuesday, January 6, in Fes.

26 players are expected to train, while injured defender Ryan Alebiosu continues his rehabilitation.

