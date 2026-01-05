Nigeria have secured a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Monday night, January 5

A mild drama unfolded after Victor Osimhen scored a brace in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win over Mozambique

Fans have reacted to both Nigeria’s victory and Osimhen’s behavior toward Ademola Lookman, who provided two assists

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has sparked controversy on social media over his conduct toward Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s Round of 16 clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday night, January 5.

Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the 20th minute, Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for Nigeria, taking his tournament tally to three goals.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman exchanging words during the 2025 AFCON match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco.

Five minutes later, Galatasaray forward Osimhen scored Nigeria’s second goal, ending his one-game drought and giving the Super Eagles the lead, per CAF.

Osimhen then completed his brace in the 46th minute, bringing his AFCON goal tally to three.

In the 75th minute, Sevilla forward Akor Adams netted his first AFCON goal with a powerful right-footed shot, assisted by Lookman for his third setup of the night, per Al Jazeera.

Osimhen confronts Lookman

Victor Osimhen sparked tension during Nigeria’s match against Mozambique after a heated argument with Ademola Lookman.

Lookman had already provided two assists for Osimhen in the game, following the Galatasaray forward’s goalless performance against Uganda in the last group-stage match.

In the 63rd minute, Nigeria launched an attack as Lookman held the ball. The Atalanta winger attempted to dribble past a Mozambican defender but lost possession.

An angry Osimhen, eager to complete a hat-trick, charged at Lookman, shouting, “It’s a team game, pass the ball”.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi intervened to calm Osimhen but was shoved aside. In a viral video, Ndidi was later seen approaching Lookman to reassure him.

Following the confrontation, Osimhen appeared reluctant to make runs into the penalty area whenever Lookman had the ball.

Five minutes later, coach Eric Chelle substituted Osimhen with Paris FC winger Moses Simon.

Victor Osimhen leaves the pitch five minutes after his confrontation with Ademola Lookman during the Round of 16 match against Mozambique in the AFCON 2025.

After the match, Osimhen did not join his teammates on the pitch, instead walking straight into the tunnel, with NFF officials preventing his teammates from approaching him.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled reactions that trailed the behaviour of Victor Osimhen towards Ademola Lookman. Read them below:

@JustAfolabi said:

"No one is bigger than the team. He needs to be calming down. I am glad he was removed immediately by the coach. You don't have to disrespect everyone including your captain."

@RexJamac wrote:

"Lookman is doing good at the moment. But he needs to be passing the ball and quickly. Victor could have had a hatrick before being subbed. Lookman shouldn’t be selfish and sluggish sometimes.

@seyisanni added:

"Very unprofessional and egotistical attitude by Osimhen, he also lacks respect for his captain who tried to calm him down. Nonsense!"

@Ayphilydegreat said:

"This is an eyesore he needs to calm down jor. Lookman is Nigeria’s best player."

@Edwyeen wrote:

"Victor Osimhen must realise that a tree doesn't make a forest. He's not more passionate than his teammates. An apology should be tendered to his teammates and Nigerians.

