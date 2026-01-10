Nigeria secured a spot in the AFCON semi-finals with a thrilling 2-0 win over Algeria, courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams

Lege Miami lashed out at Nigerian fans who had previously demanded Osimhen's expulsion following a heated on-field row with teammate Ademola Lookman

The actor gave "kudos" to Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle for ignoring the noise and personally reconciling with the striker to ensure he played

Nigerian actor and matchmaker, Lege Miami, has shared his thoughts on the Super Eagles’ impressive 2–0 victory over Algeria in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The crucial win secured Nigeria’s place in the semifinals, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Lege took to Instagram to address those who previously questioned Osimhen’s attitude and relevance in the squad.

Lege Miami lashes out at Nigerian fans who had previously demanded Osimhen's expulsion after his fight with Lookman. Photos: @victorosimhen/@legemiami/IG.

Source: Instagram

Before the quarterfinal clash, some Nigerians had heavily criticized the Napoli forward following his on-field disagreement with teammate Ademola Lookman during the earlier fixture against Mozambique.

Calls for disciplinary action, including suggestions that Osimhen be benched or excluded from the squad, circulated online.

But the striker appeared unfazed as he delivered a vital performance against Algeria, proving once again why he is considered one of Africa’s most valuable players.

In his video, Lege Miami condemned those who doubted the striker. His message was sharp and unapologetic:

“No Victor Osimhen, no Super Eagles. Those Nigerians who wanted him benched because of his fight with Lookman, shame on you. That boy is Nigeria’s best player. Kudos to Eric Chelle for not listening to the distractors. He went to beg him and played.”

He insisted that Osimhen remains the backbone of the Nigerian squad and credited Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for standing firmly behind the player despite criticism.

According to Lege, the decision to keep Osimhen in the starting lineup proved crucial, especially in a match of such magnitude.

Nigeria will face Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Lege Miami's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@max_olady wrote:

"You dey mention their name like say you dey recite State and capital"

@drtherapee16 stated:

"No argument,his football IQ is beyond measure. I laugh those saying he shd be benched,"

@olagram___01 wrote:

"Omoh 😢 someone pls help me with any amount to get food pls. God bless u immensely"

@daddytiwa wrote:

"Which one b no Osimehn no eagle. Na him dey do everything by himself? Wehtin make Iwobi and them 5&6 wey cordinate yhe game do? Una no sabi anything"

@ireola_sign shared:

"Can you just shut up!!! The praises shouldn’t go to osimehn alone, you should praised all the players!! LEGE grow up!! Agbalagba niyin ooo"

Super Eagles will face Morocco in the semi-final on Thursday. Photo: @supereagles/IG.

Source: Twitter

Victor Osimhen settles beef with content creator

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen had settled his differences with popular football analyst Bi Bernard days after their online exchange.

The disagreement began after Nigeria’s round-of-16 win against Mozambique at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, where Osimhen was caught in an on-field confrontation with teammate Ademola Lookman.

Bi Bernard had criticised Osimhen’s clash with Lookman, describing the striker’s conduct as unnecessary.

Source: Legit.ng